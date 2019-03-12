European Paper Talk: Zinedine Zidane promised three 'big-money' signings at Real Madrid

Could Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe?

There's only a few months of the 2018/19 season remaining, so what business will clubs do the summer?

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up the latest transfer news from the continental media.

Spain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised Zinedine Zidane three big-money signings, further squad reinforcements and complete autonomy over first-team matters. Zidane was re-appointed manager yesterday, just 10 months after he stepped down from the role. (AS)

Perez also hinted Real could make summer moves for PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He said at Zidane's unveiling: "Neymar? Mbappe? Why not both?" The 72-year-old then added: "Zidane is French… he could do something with Mbappe." (Marca)

Zidane will have decisions to make over the futures of 10 Real Madrid players currently out on loan, including Mateo Kovacic, Achraf Hakimi, Raul de Tomas and James Rodriguez. (AS)

The French coach's return to the Bernabeu is not good news for Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos. Both players' relationships with Zidane broke down during his first spell in charge of the club. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says he doesn't expect Gareth Bale to remain at Real Madrid next season

Germany

Borussia Dortmund will launch a summer move for Thorgan Hazard, brother of Chelsea star Eden. The Belgium international is valued at around £35m by Borussia Monchengladbach. (Bild)

Dortmund have also submitted an offer for Werder Bremen midfielder Maximilian Eggestein. However, the 22-year-old would prefer to sign a new contract with his current club. (Bild)

Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn is a Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool transfer target. The Eredivisie leaders will demand around £30m for the winger this summer. (De Telegraaf)

Martin Odegaard has attracted interest from Ajax. The 20-year-old is on loan at Vitesse from Real Madrid and would cost around £17m, although it's a fee he believes is excessive. "I do not think that I'm worth so much. The amounts paid in football are now out of control." (VoetbalPrimeur)

Italy

France boss Didier Deschamps is a candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, if the Italian steps down this summer. Zidane was Juve's first choice but his return to Real has forced the Serie A side to explore other possibilities. (Tuttosport)

Arsenal sent scouts to watch Suso during AC Milan's 2-1 win over Chievo on Saturday. The Gunners have a long-standing interest in the Spaniard but he is not considered a top target by the club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has said the club would consider the appointment of Jose Mourinho if an agreement cannot be reached with current manager Bruno Genesio. "If he accepts the economic conditions of the club, he can also be an alternative solution," Aulas said. (Tout le Sport)