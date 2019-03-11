Cristiano Ronaldo: I'm happy at Juventus and enjoying Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is happy at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is happy at Juventus and is enjoying scoring goals in Italy.

The forward is confident he can help Juventus overturn a 2-0 deficit in Tuesday night's last-16 second-leg clash with Atletico Madrid in Turin.

He told Juventus TV: "I have no secrets, just my dedication and my passion for this sport, I love to play football more than anything else.

"I've enjoyed myself in Portugal, England and Spain and I am now doing so in Italy. For me, it's a pleasure to score goals and to help my team win. I'm happy."

Ronaldo won the Champions League for the last three years with Real Madrid

With Ronaldo, Juve are yet to lose in 27 league games to date this season, and the defeat in Madrid came amid a run of five successive domestic victories.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has scored an impressive 697 goals in 984 games in his career so far.

Having scored 22 goals against Atletico in 31 appearances for arch-rivals Real and converted the winning penalty in the 2016 Champions League final shoot-out, Ronaldo is confident he can still reach the quarter-finals with his new club.

"Everyone knows that they are a strong team, they defend very well, they don't take a lot of risks and they play on the counter-attack," the five-time Champions League winner added.

"But we are ready, and we will do everything we can to beat them."

Diego Simeone is urging his players to stay calm against Juventus

Atletico Madrid have won their last five games in all competitions, and reached the last 16 for the fifth time in six seasons.

But Simeone is adamant his side will take nothing for granted despite their strong advantage from the first leg.

Simeone told a press conference: "They (Juventus) are a very strong team with top players in every position. We have to stay calm, be humble and know that we're playing a very strong side."