Juventus vs Atletico Madrid preview: La Liga side aiming for quarter-final spot

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is challenged by Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci

Atletico Madrid will be aiming for a Champions League quarter-final spot when they travel to Juventus on Tuesday, currently holding a 2-0 advantage.

Goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin handed Ateltico the victory in the first leg at the Wanda Metropoliano a few weeks ago, and they will be hoping to shut Juventus out again in the return fixture.

But manager Diego Simeone is aware of the tough task they face, saying: "They (Juventus) are a very strong team with

top players in every position. We have to stay calm, be humble and know that we're playing a very strong side.

"These kinds of ties are divided in two halves, one at home and one away. We will try to take the match in the direction we want it to go."

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return to the Juventus XI

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes his side relaxed in their first leg which led to a defeat, and wants a full throttle performance on Tuesday.

He said: "In the first leg we had a good first half but then made the mistake of thinking we had escaped the danger after they had hit the crossbar. We have to go onto the pitch playing with aggressiveness and the help of our fans.

"We have to give something more tomorrow. Taking out the emotional side and not freezing in a moment of difficulty and giving 100 per cent, so that we can come off the pitch at the end of the match with no regrets."

Team news

Atletico are without the suspended Thomas Partey, while captain Godin - who scored in the first leg - is a major doubt.

Juventus have a trio of players missing with Sami Khedira, Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa all likely to be sidelined. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute on Friday and is expected to return to the starting XI.

Diego Godin is an injury doubt for Atletico Madrid

