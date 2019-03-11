Juventus vs Atletico Madrid preview: La Liga side aiming for quarter-final spot
Last Updated: 11/03/19 7:57pm
Atletico Madrid will be aiming for a Champions League quarter-final spot when they travel to Juventus on Tuesday, currently holding a 2-0 advantage.
Goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin handed Ateltico the victory in the first leg at the Wanda Metropoliano a few weeks ago, and they will be hoping to shut Juventus out again in the return fixture.
But manager Diego Simeone is aware of the tough task they face, saying: "They (Juventus) are a very strong team with
top players in every position. We have to stay calm, be humble and know that we're playing a very strong side.
"These kinds of ties are divided in two halves, one at home and one away. We will try to take the match in the direction we want it to go."
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes his side relaxed in their first leg which led to a defeat, and wants a full throttle performance on Tuesday.
He said: "In the first leg we had a good first half but then made the mistake of thinking we had escaped the danger after they had hit the crossbar. We have to go onto the pitch playing with aggressiveness and the help of our fans.
"We have to give something more tomorrow. Taking out the emotional side and not freezing in a moment of difficulty and giving 100 per cent, so that we can come off the pitch at the end of the match with no regrets."
Team news
Atletico are without the suspended Thomas Partey, while captain Godin - who scored in the first leg - is a major doubt.
Juventus have a trio of players missing with Sami Khedira, Juan Cuadrado and Douglas Costa all likely to be sidelined. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute on Friday and is expected to return to the starting XI.
Opta stats
- Atletico Madrid are the opponent Juventus have faced the most times in the Champions League without ever winning (D1 L2) or scoring (31 shots, 0 goal).
- Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in the Champions League against Italian opposition under manager Diego Simeone (W5 D2). In those seven games, they have only conceded one goal, by Kaka in a 4-1 win against AC Milan in March 2014.
- Juventus have lost back-to-back games in the Champions League; they have never previously lost three in succession in the competition.
- Atletico Madrid have won just one of their last eight knockout games away from home in the Champions League (D2 L5), beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in February 2017.
- Atletico Madrid have had just eight shots on target and scored two goals in away Champions League games this season; of teams left in the competition only Liverpool have managed fewer (5 shots on target, 1 goal).
- Six of the last seven goals conceded by Juventus in the Champions League have come from set-piece situations (2 from penalty, 2 from indirect free-kick, 1 from corner, 1 from direct free-kick).