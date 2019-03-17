European Paper Talk: Inter Milan plan summer clear out with Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic for sale

Ivan Perisic (L) and Mauro Icardi could both reportedly be sold by Inter Milan

Italy

Inter Milan are plotting a summer clear out. The Serie A side are now prepared to cash in on Mauro Icardi after the rebellious striker was stripped of the captaincy recently. He's reportedly a Manchester United transfer target while Arsenal want to bring versatile attacker Ivan Perisic to the Emirates. The 30-year-old was on Tottenham's wishlist during the January transfer window if reports are to be believed. The pair could fetch a combined £120m. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Juventus are to rival Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele. The French midfielder impressed against City in the Champions League and stood out during the Ligue 1 side's defeat to Barcelona in the last-16. A fee in the region of £60m is believed to be enough to sign the 22-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Spain

James Rodriguez does not want to remain at Bayern Munich, despite cementing his place in the starting line-up in recent months. According to reports, the Bundesliga giants want to make the playmaker's loan move a permanent one. However, the Colombian, who is on loan from Real Madrid, isn't keen on the idea after struggling to fit into Niko Kovac's plans. Juventus are believed to be interested in signing the 27-year-old. (Marca)

Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez. The 22-year-old Uruguayan, likened to Luis Suarez, is reportedly a West Ham United and Liverpool transfer target. Despite impressing since the move to La Liga, the leaders may not be able to make a move because he doesn't hold an EU passport and Ernesto Valverde's foreign quota is already filled. (Marca)

James Rodriguez is on loan at Bayern Munich from Real Madrid

France

Following Atletico's defeat to Juventus in the Champions League, Antoine Griezmann is reportedly assessing his options. The World Cup winner revealed during the summer of 2018 that he was happy with the capital club but with Diego Simeone's side already out of Europe and seven points behind Barcelona in the league, Griezmann is weighing up his options. Barca are still interested in the versatile forward and would be prepared to pay his €120m (£102.2m) buyout in June. (L'Equipe)

Will Antoine Griezmann be leaving Atletico Madrid?

Paris Saint-Germain have put contract talks with Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva on hold following on from the loss to Manchester United in the Champions League. The Ligue 1 champions may sell some of their ageing stars during the summer as they look to strengthen their squad and compete for Europe's elite competition. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Madrid rivals Real and Atletico are battling it out with Borussia Dortmund for the signature of Julian Brandt. The Bayer Leverkusen maestro has been in inspired form since the winter break in Germany with new manager Peter Bosz using him as a box-to-box midfielder. He's been the creative hub for the Bundesliga side and the 22-year-old is thriving. His reported €25m(£21.2m) release clause makes him an intriguing proposition for a number of clubs. (Kicker)