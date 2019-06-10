Euro Paper Talk: Paul Pogba agrees move to Juventus but Serie A side must sell players

Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed a move to Juventus, but the Serie A side must sell first

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest gossip from across the continent.

Italy

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has already agreed to return to Juventus this summer, however the Bianconeri will have to sell some players in order to afford the Frenchman. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juve hope to raise around £97.81m in player sales this summer. Forward Mario Mandzukic, full-back Joao Cancelo, winger Juan Cuadrado and goalkeeper Mattia Perin will all be available. (Tuttomercato)

Another player who could be on his way to Turin is wantaway Inter forward Mauro Icardi. Juventus are not keen on the Nerazzurri's proposed swap deal with Paulo Dybala but feel the chance to sign the Argentine forward as a discounted price is too good to turn down. That could mean Gonzalo Higuain moving to Roma while Mandzukic is already expected to depart. (Tuttosport)

Napoli will have to pay £37.35m to reunite James Rodriguez with Carlo Ancelotti, his former coach at Bayern and Real Madrid. The Colombian is on £5m per year at the Bernabeu and would expect his salary to be matched in Italy. (Corriere dello Sport)

Portugal

Manchester City have offered Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix a contract worth £26m but are yet to meet the 19-year-old's release clause. (Record)

Joao Felix is being chased by Manchester City

Spain

Real Madrid benefit if Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann joins Paris Saint-Germain instead of Barcelona this summer. Forward Kylian Mbappe, whose relationship with Neymar is already strained, could be persuaded to leave if another superstar is brought in, further reducing his standing. Real would be the ones to benefit as the Frenchman is a long-term target. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are open to meeting Sergio Canales' release clause at Real Betis in order to clinch the signing of the former Real Madrid prospect. (Cope)

Atleti want to know whether Rodri will stay as soon as possible. The 22-year-old has been linked with Manchester City and Bayern Munich but knows Los Rojiblancos will match whatever offer he receives - a figure of £7.11m has been touted. Atletico have already offered a contract renewal and are waiting on Rodri's reply. (AS)

Portuguese rivals Benfica and Porto will battle it out for Real Madrid forward Raul de Tomas who spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano. The deal would likely be another loan with a purchase option. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann says "I know where I am going to play" after it was confirmed he would leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer. "I know where I want to go and the sacrifices I need to make to get there," said Griezmann. "All I am asking for is a bit of patience and then I will soon be able to reveal where I am headed." (Telefoot)

Antoine Griezmann's future is still uncertain

Arsenal are keen to sign Fiorentina's former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout. However, the 26-year-old is already in talks with Napoli. (L'Equipe)

Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons, 30, is in talks with Premier League sides West Ham United and Everton about a season-long loan switch from the Italian capital. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain have contacted Leicester City full-back Ricardo Pereira as they prepare for the departure of Thomas Meunier. (YS)

Germany

Former Huddersfield Town defender Erik Durm has rejected an approach from his former coach David Wagner to join him at Schalke. The 27-year-old is a former player of arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports Germany)

Julian Draxler insists he has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich could also be keen if they miss out on Manchester City's Leroy Sane. (Sportbild)