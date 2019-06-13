Euro paper talk: Liverpool revive interest in Lyon's Nabil Fekir

Liverpool have reportedly revived their interest in Lyon star Nabil Fekir

France

Liverpool have revived their interest in Lyon star Nabil Fekir. The Reds pulled out of a £53m deal for the France international last summer and will not offer the same fee given Fekir only has one year remaining on his contract. (Le Progres)

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been linked with Watford, Newcastle, Everton, and Southampton, is set to sign a new contract with Bundesliga side Mainz. (Le10Sport)

Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba is wanted by Arsenal. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Europe's most promising centre-backs and the Gunners are in advanced talks with the Ligue 1 club. (Le10Sport)

Paris Saint-German will offer Edinson Cavani a one-year contract extension. The striker is out of contract in 2020 and has spoken about returning to his native Uruguay before he retires. (RMC)

Germany

Ralf Rangnick has emerged as a contender for the Chelsea job if Maurizio Sarri leaves for Juventus. The German took charge of RB Leipzig last season and is due to take a new role overseeing all Red Bull clubs this summer. (Bild)

Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard and former Barcelona youngster Dani Olmo are on Bayer Leverkusen's shortlist to replace Julian Brandt, who completed a move to Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. (Kicker)

Newly promoted Sheffield United want to bring Franck Ribery to the Premier League. However, the French winger hopes to join a bigger club when his Bayern Munich contract expires this summer. (Kicker)

Belgium international Yannick Carrasco is wanted by Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga champions failed in moves for Leroy Sane and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Chinese side Dalian Yifang will demand around £26m for the winger who is also wanted by Arsenal. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Monchengladbach remain interested in Guingamp attacker Marcus Thuram. The winger is available for just £7m after the French club's relegation to Ligue 2. (Sport Bild)

Borussia Dortmund included a £26m buyback clause in the deal which took Swedish striker Alexander Isak to Real Sociedad. (SportExpressen)

Spain

Atletico Madrid's chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin has confirmed Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona this summer. "I know exactly where he's going to play, I've known since March. Barcelona," he said. (Radio Estadio)

Barcelona want Brazilian wonderkid Joao Pedro. Watford agreed a deal worth up to £9m for the 17-year-old in October but Fluminense could pay an £18m fine to cancel the transfer and sell him elsewhere. Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested. (Sport)

Denis Suarez, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, wants to leave Barcelona this summer. The midfielder doesn't want to return to the Premier League and hopes to secure a move to another La Liga side. (Cadena Ser)

Real Madrid will pursue Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz if they are unable to complete a deal for Manchester United star Paul Pogba. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici held talks with Manchester United officials in London over a potential move for Paul Pogba. The Italian club are willing to include Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo in a deal for the French midfielder. (Sky Sport Italia)

Tottenham have had an offer of £40m plus bonuses for Tanguy Ndombele turned down by Lyon. The Ligue 1 side want closer to £60m for the midfielder, who is also wanted by Juventus. (Sky Sport Italia)

Juventus and Napoli are interested in Roma defender Kostas Manolas and are prepared to pay his £32m buyout clause. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atalanta will sign Mario Pasalic for £13m after the Serie A club opted to make his loan move from Chelsea permanent. The 24-year-old midfielder struck eight goals and claimed six assists in 42 games last season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)