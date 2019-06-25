Leandro Trossard at Brighton for medical ahead of £18m move from Genk

Leandro Trossard is close to completing a £18m move from Genk to Brighton

Leandro Trossard is having a medical at Brighton ahead of an £18m move from Genk.

The deal will be completed on Tuesday subject to the Belgian winger completing a medical.

He traveled to the UK from Brussels on Tuesday morning after opting for Brighton over other interested clubs.

Trossard said to VTM: "It was a bit of uncertainty the last weeks where I would start the season. Today, I'm supposed to do the medical tests and if I pass them well, I'll sign.

0:40 Leandro Trossard on his way to the UK to undergo medical ahead of his move to Brighton. Leandro Trossard on his way to the UK to undergo medical ahead of his move to Brighton.

"I have a very good feeling about it [Brighton]. I have had a personal talk with the coach. It's someone with offensive intentions and he persuaded me with his plans for Brighton for next season in the Premier League.

"He assured me that I can play an important role in his plans. I need to get minutes, and I think that what I can get from Brighton is good, and it can make me evolve well."

Trossard is likely to be Graham Potter's second signing following the arrival of Matt Clarke from Portsmouth.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1st, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.