Adam Webster: Brighton agree £22m fee for Bristol City defender

Brighton have agreed a club-record £22m fee for Bristol City defender Adam Webster, Sky Sports News understands.

Webster, 24, is set to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical at Brighton.

If the deal goes through it will break Brighton's previous club-record signing, when they bought Iran winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh for a fee in the region of £17m.

Meanwhile, Derby are expected to sign Brighton defender Matt Clarke, who joined Graham Potter's side earlier this summer from Portsmouth on a four-year deal, on a season-long loan deal.

The £22m Brighton are paying for Webster breaks the record transfer fee for a Championship defender, surpassing the £15m Burnley spent on centre-back Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough last summer.

Webster featured 44 times for Bristol City in the Championship last season, scoring three goals as they finished eighth in England's second tier, just four points shy of the play-off places.

Brighton are also said to be leading the race to sign Brentford striker Neal Maupay. The two clubs have been in talks, but the Seagulls are yet to meet the Bees' £20m valuation.

