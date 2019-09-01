Javier Hernandez: West Ham agree deal with Sevilla for forward

Javier Hernandez scored 17 times in two seasons with the Hammers

West Ham have agreed a deal with Sevilla for striker Javier Hernandez who is set to undergo a medical on Monday, Sky Sports News understands.

The Mexico International had 10 months remaining on his contract at the London Stadium.

West Ham are set to receive close to £8m for the forward, who has featured in two Premier League games this season.

1:04 West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says he hopes Manuel Lanzini stays at the club for a long time West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says he hopes Manuel Lanzini stays at the club for a long time

Hernandez's departure will free up money for West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini for a possible arrival in January or next summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Hammers in 2017 from Bayer Leverkusen and played 63 times for the club in all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

Hernandez would be the 14th player to depart West Ham on a permanent or loan move this summer.

Sevilla's top scorer last season Wissam Ben Yedder left for AS Monaco earlier in the window.

La Liga clubs have until 23:00 (GMT) on September 2 to complete any further signings.