Wissam Ben Yedder joins Monaco from Sevilla on five-year deal

Wissam Ben Yedder eliminated Manchester United from the Champions League in 2018

France international striker Wissam Ben Yedder has joined Monaco from Sevilla on a five-year deal.

Ben Yedder was a reported transfer target for Manchester United before the English window closed on August 8 and has been able to make the switch from Spain to France as the deadline has not passed in Europe.

Monaco suffered an abysmal season in Ligue 1 last season, finishing 17th and two points clear of the relegation play-off, after a successful 2017-18 campaign that saw them finish runners-up to dominant champions PSG.

They have been busy in the summer and have been involved in several deals with Premier League clubs, signing forward Henry Onyekuru from Everton and loaning them Djibril Sidibe, while selling Youri Tielemans to Leicester.

Ben Yedder is their latest arrival after three years with Sevilla, scoring 70 goals across 138 games in all competitions.

Prior to that, the 29-year-old spent six years in France with Toulouse, registering 63 goals in 156 Ligue 1 matches.

"I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco," Ben Yedder told their official website. "I felt a strong desire on the part of the club to have me come.

"I chose Monaco because I believe in this project and I am determined to do everything possible to go after our common ambitions.

"I come with the intention to prove, as always, my qualities and with the desire to cross a new level.

"I want to thank the club for the trust it gives me. It's a beautiful day and the beginning of a new story that I can not wait to start."

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

