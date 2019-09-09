Wolves retain interest in AC Milan's Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie could still make Wolves move

Wolves could make a new bid to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie when the transfer window re-opens, Sky Sports News understands.

The Premier League side launched a last-minute attempt to sign the 22-year old midfielder during the summer transfer window but were unable to complete the deal in time.

AC Milan are keen to offload the £25m-rated Kessie in January - and he is also attracting interest from Monaco.

The former Atalanta star was once regarded as one of Serie A's most promising youngsters and joined Milan on a two-year loan deal in 2017, which included an obligation to buy.

He has been capped 35 times by the Ivory Coast and impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.