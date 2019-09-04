Premier League XI: Manchester City and Liverpool dominate

Which players make the Premier League XI so far? Four players from clubs outside the 'big six' make the cut...

As we enter the first international break this season, it's time to take a look at which players have excelled during the early weeks to book their place in the Power Rankings' Premier League XI...

Liverpool and Manchester City have already forged a clear gap from the chasing pack, and players from both clubs comprise more than half of the starting line-up.

There are no representatives from Arsenal, Manchester United or Tottenham, but four players from clubs outside the so-called 'big six' make the cut.

Manager

It's a two-horse race early doors in the league, and the stats back it up.

Despite Liverpool taking an early two-point lead over the champions, City have actually accrued more Power Ranking points - meaning Pep Guardiola takes charge of the XI.

Just missed out: Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers

Manchester City have accrued the most Power Ranking points to date, meaning Pep Guardiola is elected to manage the XI

Goalkeeper

Manchester City stopper Ederson claims his place between the sticks, joining Jordan Pickford and Vicente Guaita with a league-high two clean sheets - but the Brazil international has made more saves than his two counterparts with 10 to date.

Those saves and superior distribution sealed his starting place, despite shipping three goals - one more than Guaita at Crystal Palace.

Just missed out: Vicente Guaita and Nick Pope

Defenders

Last season's PFA Footballer of the Year winner Virgil van Dijk is the first defender on the teamsheet and, perhaps more surprisingly, is partnered by Harry Maguire's replacement at Leicester, Caglar Soyuncu.

The Turkey international ranks seventh out of all players in the top flight for passes completed, eighth for aerials and duels won, and ninth for touches. Impressive.

Liverpool's only other inclusion is Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, having carved 14 opportunities for team-mates - more than any other defender so far, but also getting a fortunate boost from scoring a miscued cross.

Another wildcard fills the final spot in the form of West Ham left-back Arthur Masuaku, who narrowly edges Everton's Lucas Digne after assisting Sebastien Haller's opener in the 2-0 win over Norwich last weekend.

Just missed out: Ricardo Pereira, Fabian Schar, Joel Matip and Lucas Digne

Midfielders

The top midfielder is a familiar and predictable one: Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium midfielder has already created a league-topping 16 chances, of which five were assists, and scored a goal of his own.

The remaining two places across midfield are taken by emerging stars. Firstly, Chelsea's Mason Mount, who earned his second call-up to the England squad last week after scoring two goals for the Blues.

Aston Villa workhorse John McGinn edges countless superstars for the final spot, scoring and assisting once, in addition to recording chart-topping stats across a raft of defensive metrics.

Just missed out: Daniel James, Youri Tielemans, Harry Wilson and Erik Lamela

Forwards

Sergio Aguero tops the form and season rankings, super-charged by his blistering performance in City's 4-0 win against Brighton last week - when his two goals sent him top of the scoring chart with six.

Team-mate Raheem Sterling ranks as runner-up in the season chart, but slipped below the Argentine after his three-game goal streak ended at the Etihad on Saturday.

City's clinical finishers Sergio Aguero has scored each of his six shots on target this season. Raheem Sterling has scored five from six!

Finally, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is shoehorned into the line-up down the left after scoring five from his first four games in the Premier League - in addition to teeing up Todd Cantwell in the 3-2 defeat against Chelsea.

Just missed out: Ashley Barnes, Roberto Firmino, Tammy Abraham and Mohamed Salah

The teamsheet