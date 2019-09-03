Premier League Power Rankings: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero top

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has fired himself to the chart summit after scoring two goals and assisting Bernardo Silva during a 4-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.

Team-mate Kevin De Bruyne (No 5) had already broken the deadlock within two minutes at the Etihad and teed up Aguero for City's second before half-time, while Raheem Sterling's (No 10) three-game goal streak ended.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham secured runner-up spot after netting a double for the second week running during a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, while Leicester's Jamie Vardy (No 3) soared with two goals in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Richarlison surged 155 places up the chart after scoring twice during Everton's 3-2 win at Wolves

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win at Burnley, maintaining their perfect start this campaign, with Roberto Firmino (No 4) assisting Sadio Mane (No 8) and Mohamed Salah (No 11) carving an opening for the Brazil forward to score himself.

West Ham appear to have finally found a prolific striker in Sebastien Haller, scoring his third goal in two games in a 2-0 victory against Norwich, with last week's table topper, Teemu Pukki (No 7), finally ceding his perfect goal streak.

Below we present each club's form player in the rankings, with four defenders making the chart this week, with Willy Boly still emerging as Wolves' top player - despite being handed marching orders in the 3-2 defeat at Everton.