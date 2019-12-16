Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for Donny van de Beek - European Paper Talk

It's now just a fortnight until the January transfer window opens and the volume of potential deals being reported is rapidly increasing with each passing day.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head to head to sign 22-year-old Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. Real already have the upper hand having spoken to the Netherlands international's agent. Van de Beek would cost between €50m (£41.5m) and €60m (£49.9m). (Sport)

Real Madrid are monitoring Valencia winger Ferran Torres, 19, who has also attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs. (AS)

Having failed to break into the starting XI on a regular basis since re-joining Real Madrid from Lyon last summer, Mariano Diaz could join Espanyol in January. The 26-year-old Dominican was linked with Arsenal over the summer. (Bernabeu Digital)

Italy

Free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to be back on the open market after walking away from negotiations with former club Milan. The 38-year-old Swede wanted an 18-month deal but the Rossoneri were only prepared to offer a contract until the end of the 2019/20 campaign. (Calciomercato)

Following an impressive first half of the season with Napoli, Brazilian midfielder Allan is wanted by a number of clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan just two of the sides interested in him. (Tuttomercato)

Despite only joining Wolves in the summer, Italian striker Patrick Cutrone could leave on loan in January. Fiorentina lead the race for the former Milan hitman with Bologna and Torino keen as well. (Corriere dello Sport)

Fiorentina are in the market for a striker in January and are also targeting Atletico Madrid forward Nikola Kalinic, who is on loan at Roma. The Croatian has played just a handful of minutes in Serie A and can leave the Stadio Olimpico next month. (Corriere dello Sport)

Mauro Icardi is desperate to remain at PSG beyond this season when his loan deal expires. The Parisians are intent on keeping the Argentine forward, leaving only wife and agent Wanda Nara to be convinced. PSG would have to pay Inter between €65m (£54m) and €70m (£58.2m) to make the deal permanent. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona and Milan will meet to discuss a deal for young defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The 19-year-old wants to play more minutes and could leave the Camp Nou in January. (Calciomercato)

West Ham would be interested in signing Luka Jovic if the Serbian and his representatives decide to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window. Jovic has struggled for opportunities since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer. (Calciomercato)

Lucas Torreira is a transfer target for Napoli. The former Sampdoria midfielder could return to Serie A after finding himself down the pecking order at Arsenal this season. (Il Mattino)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed terms on an £18m deal for River Plate midfielder Exequiel Palacios ahead of the January transfer window opening. (Kicker)

RB Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland has already 'personally introduced himself' to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund and more clubs are joining his list of suitors by the day - including Manchester United. (BILD)

Bayern Munich will wait until the spring to make a decision on whether or not to sign Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho. They did the same with James Rodriguez when he was on loan from Real Madrid, ultimately passing on the Colombian. (BILD)

France

Paris Saint-Germain technical director Leonardo has moved to play down suggestions Les Parisiens will make a splash in the January transfer window. "We will see," he said. "The transfer window is a question of opportunities. Because this group is really, for me, complete. It is complete." (Le10Sport)