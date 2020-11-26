Thiago Silva: Chelsea poised to extend veteran defender's stay at Stamford Bridge

Brazil international Thiago Silva has impressed since joining Chelsea as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, leading to the club already considering keeping the 36-year-old beyond this season; Chelsea host Tottenham live on Sky Sports on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Thursday 26 November 2020 10:40, UK

Thiago Silva during Chelsea 0-0 draw against Manchester United
Image: Chelsea retain an option to extend Thiago Silva's stay by a further season

Thiago Silva's impressive start at Chelsea looks set to convince the club to take up the option to extend the Brazilian's stay for a second season.

Negotiations ahead of Silva's arrival over the summer saw Chelsea include the option to extend the central defender's 12-month deal by a further year if he impressed.

Official discussions with the player are not expected to being until the new year, but Frank Lampard believes the 36-year old has been a key part of Chelsea's impressive start to the season, and is keen to keep him at Stamford Bridge for a second campaign.

Chelsea conceded three goals away at West Brom on Silva's Premier League debut but have conceded just once in four league games since, when the Brazilian has been in their side.

Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 29th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

The Blues are third in the table on 18 points after nine matches, and could leapfrog leaders Tottenham, who visit Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

Trending

Silva joined Chelsea as a free agent over the summer after spending the last eight seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, following a spell at AC Milan.

Lampard: Giroud shows why I want him to stay

Frank Lampard has promised Olivier Giroud will get more game-time at Chelsea as he bids to keep hold of the striker in the January transfer window.

Also See:

Giroud's majestic injury-time header, having come off the bench, booked Chelsea's place in the knockout stages of the Champions League as they beat Rennes 2-1 on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud
Image: Olivier Giroud celebrates his injury-time winner against Rennes

Giroud said he will make a decision on his Chelsea future in the January transfer window amid concerns over a lack of game time - but boss Lampard has reiterated his stance, in that he wants the striker to stay.

"I have a problem because I've got Tammy who is playing well and obviously he did last year as well," Lampard told BT Sport.

"And Oli, who always contributes in that way with that professionalism. I have two players in a similar position fighting for a place.

"That's a good problem. Oli will get his minutes because we have a busy schedule, we play every few days. I made a few changes today because I felt he had to get the freshness in the team.

"I think the reason you see such a reaction around the goal, not only was it in the last minute but someone like Oli you see how he acts day in, day out and it shows you what he means to this team."

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Scottish Football Podcast