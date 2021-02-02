Ellie Roebuck signs new Man City Women contract, extending stay for a further three years

Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has signed a new three-year contract with Manchester City, committing herself to the club until the summer of 2024.
The 21-year-old has become a key figure for City in recent seasons, figuring prominently throughout the 2019/20 campaign and securing the inaugural Women's Super League Golden Glove award.
Joining City in 2015 as a 15-year-old, the shot-stopper signed her first professional contract with the club in January 2018 having made her professional debut as a substitute against Birmingham City two years previous.
Roebuck impressed as City retained the Women's FA Cup in November 2020 following the continuation of the competition from the previous season.
"I'm delighted to have signed a new deal," Roebuck said. "It's really exciting to know that my future lies at City for the next three years - my time here so far has flown by and I can't wait for what is to come.
"Signing a three-year deal too is something that's a massive boost - the club have shown their faith in me, which is amazing.
"City is the place I want to be - it's where I see myself developing as a player, so I'm very happy to have it all sorted."
Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "We are really pleased to secure Ellie's future with us and look forward to seeing her add to the continued success she has had so far here at Manchester City in the years to come."