Cristiano Ronaldo: Man City offered chance to sign Juventus forward

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Ronaldo is out of contract next summer and Juventus want to sell him to save on the £500,000 a week wages they pay him plus tax.

Ronaldo is willing to leave and his agent Jorge Mendes has been looking for a club who are willing to pay a £25m transfer fee for the 36-year-old and take on his wages.

City are interested in bringing Ronaldo back to the Premier League on a free transfer and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m), according to Sky in Italy.

But Juventus want at least £21.4m (€25m) as a transfer fee and no formal offer has been made yet.

City are happy with the business they have done this summer after signing Jack Grealish for £100m and Pep Guardiola would be happy to continue the season without any more signings.

He believes his squad is now even stronger than last season's champions but City are still prepared to sign a forward after missing out on Harry Kane.

Ronaldo does not fit the profile of the player they are looking for, but they would consider signing him if the deal made sense from a sporting and financial perspective.

The 36-year-old, who scored 118 goals in 292 games for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, has been linked with a move away from Turin this summer and is understood to be open to leaving, but Juventus expect him to stay.

Ronaldo has not directly communicated to the club that he wants to depart. His current contract at the Allianz Stadium runs until June 2022 and he is earning €31m per year after tax.

City are the only club currently interested in signing Ronaldo, with Paris Saint-Germain not in the picture.

Ronaldo's representatives are pushing for a move, while Juventus would like to sign Gabriel Jesus to be a part of the deal, but City do not want to sell the Brazil international forward.

Ronaldo was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in Juve's Serie A opener against Udinese and left training on Wednesday with an arm injury.

