Leicester sign Wolves centre-back Conor Coady and Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks for combined £17.5m

Leicester have announced their second signing of the day after Conor Coady completed his move from Wolves.

The veteran centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Everton, has signed a three-year contract.

Sky Sports News understands the fee is £7.5m, with a possible £1m in add-ons.

Speaking to LCFC TV, he said: "I'm absolutely over the moon. I couldn't wait to get down here, to obviously see everyone and get everything signed and boxed off. Now I'm here, I'm massively excited. I've been massively excited all summer to be fair and it's something I was desperate to get done.

"I've played against the Club numerous times and it's so, so hard playing against Leicester City. That's something we need to take into the season. This place is incredible, I think it's the best training ground I've ever seen in my life. It's got absolutely everything so there's no excuses for us going forward into the new campaign.

"Knowing a few of the lads here as well and how they speak of the Football Club, but looking at Leicester City as a whole, it's such an exciting place to be. I'm massively excited about joining so it wasn't a hard decision. As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something I wanted to pursue. I can't wait to get started."

The news comes after Leicester completed the signing of Tottenham academy graduate Harry Winks in a £10m move earlier on Saturday.

Winks, who becomes the first addition under new Foxes boss Enzo Maresca, progressed through the youth set-up at Spurs to make his debut in 2014 and went on to make 203 appearances for his boyhood club.

First-team chances have been more hard to come by in recent seasons and Winks has decided to help relegated-Leicester in their bid to secure promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Image: Leicester also confirmed the signing of Harry Winks

England international Winks first joined Tottenham's academy at the age of five and went on to become a regular during Mauricio Pochettino's tenure.

Winks has represented his country on 10 occasions and helped Spurs reach the Champions League final in 2019, but struggled to earn the trust of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

After the midfielder made just 19 Premier League appearances during the 2021-22 season, he was sent on loan to Sampdoria last summer.

While his start to life in Italy was disrupted by an ankle injury, Winks went on to become a regular for Sampdoria and impressed, with Leicester now securing his services on a three-year deal.

Winks could face his old club in a friendly in Bangkok on July 23.

He told the official club website: "I'm delighted. I'm really excited for the challenge ahead. It's an amazing club with great history and the facilities are incredible. I'm just so happy to be here and ready to get going.

"I'm looking forward to getting started, to have a full pre-season with the team and come here early to get ready for the games coming up. It's going to be an important few weeks to get everyone ready and to push myself getting fit.

"I'm also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself. Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that."

Leicester confirm Maresca backroom staff

Leicester have announced four new additions to manager Maresca's backroom team.

Danny Walker is to join the Foxes as first team coach. Further first-team staff additions include Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez and Javier Molina Caballero.

De Bernardin will join as the club's new goalkeeper coach. The 45-year-old Italian arrives from Sampdoria, having previously worked for Parma in Serie A.

Marcos Alvarez is to be appointed fitness coach. The 52-year-old Spaniard has previously worked with clubs such as Real Betis, Parma, and SPAL. The fitness specialist's career also includes stints at Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Sevilla, and CSKA Moscow.

Javier Molina Caballero will also join the backroom staff as an analyst, having worked with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Parma, and Barcelona B in recent seasons.

Vardy rejects Saudi move

Image: Jamie Vardy turned down a move to Saudi Arabia

Earlier this week, Jamie Vardy rejected a move to Saudi Arabia after several clubs, including Khaleej FC, expressed interest in signing the striker.

The 36-year-old is happy to work with Maresca and views a move to the Gulf state a non-starter for him and his family.

Vardy was identified by numerous Saudi Pro League clubs as a potential marquee signing.

Vardy has 12 months remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium.

The striker scored three league goals last season as Leicester were relegated to the Championship last season.

