Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United complete £72m deal with Atalanta for Denmark forward

Manchester United have completed the £72m signing of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

Hojlund - who was unveiled to the United supporters ahead of their friendly against Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday - told the club's website: "It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

"It is still early in my career but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

"Once I had spoken to the manager I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development.

"I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things, together with my new team-mates at this special club."

United will pay Atalanta an initial £64m for Hojlund, with a further £8m in add-ons.

Paris Saint-Germain also wanted to sign the Denmark international this summer but his desire to move to Old Trafford ensured United were confident of sealing the deal.

John Murtough, United's football director, added: "Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him amongst the best players in the world for his age group.

"Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform. Everyone across the club will ensure that he is given the time and all the support required to reach his immense potential.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player TV2's Danish football journalist Morten Bruun discusses what Manchester United fans can expect from Rasmus Hojlund

"Throughout the summer, we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window.

"This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead."

United's incoming business is now largely done, with Andre Onana and Mason Mount also signed, and anymore arrivals are likely to depend on departures.

There is interest in the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek.

If there are exits, United are understood to be ready to go into the market to replace them and they hold a strong interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

'Man Utd have solved three core squad issues'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

"United are conscious that Hojlund is more potential than the finished article but believe Erik ten Hag's coaching could help mould him into an elite player.

"Marcus Rashford may need to play some games as United's focal point while the 20-year-old adjusts and gains experience. Long-term, he is seen as a talent that has the potential to become world class under Ten Hag.

"United have now solved the three core squad issues the manager identified: a goalkeeper, forward and dynamic midfielder. This has been done within the budget the club set themselves, which was conditioned by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol discusses whether it is fair to compare Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester City's Erling Haaland

"Hojlund had made it very clear Old Trafford was his destination of choice, so even though PSG had registered their interest with a take-it-or-leave-it bid, there was no worry or concern at United's end because they knew the player wanted to join them.

"They knew they had done a lot of homework on this deal and they have still stayed within their budget.

"United have talked Atalanta down from what they initially wanted. The last asking price was £77m guaranteed. We know that United have gone for £64m guaranteed so they feel that is a win.

"We have to stress this is a 20-year-old who is still very inexperienced so it is quite a hefty price for United to pay.

"But they believe he has got such a high ceiling and that he can progress and become world-class under Ten Hag, so it's basically backing their manager's coaching ability and what the scouts have seen in Hojlund.

"We're told it wasn't because of PSG coming into the race that United elevated their price point; it's simply because, to get the deal done in time for the player to have enough training sessions with the squad to be ready for the start of the season, they wanted to get an agreement in place.

"They feel a compromise has been reached even though they've gone higher than they probably would have liked to."

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Stream the EFL and Scottish Premiership live with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime. Celtic v Ross County – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Kilmarnock v Rangers – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leicester v Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leeds v Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland v Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Analysis: Hojlund has huge potential

Sky Sports' football feature writer Adam Bate:

Rasmus Hojlund has captured the imagination after an encouraging season in Serie A and Manchester United are betting on the 20-year-old talent to be the next superstar striker in European football. But how can they get the best from the young Dane?

Sturm Graz's tactics demanded Hojlund made penetrative runs in behind the opposition defence. "That needs a lot of sprints and a lot of quick decisions from our strikers, and I think those are big strengths of Rasmus," head coach Christian Ilzer told Sky Sports.

"I think it was key that our philosophy and style fitted his skillset perfectly so he came into a good environment. Ras was a great addition to our team with his abilities. It was his speed, his general physique and his willingness to work hard against the ball."

Ten Hag will welcome a pressing forward with pace but patience will be required. Hojlund has promise but United need to see significant progression to justify this outlay.

He made that progress at Sturm Graz and again with Atalanta. This next step is the key one.

Stream the Premier League and more with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.