Brennan Johnson: Tottenham targeting late move for Nottingham Forest forward in final week of transfer window

Tottenham are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Brennan Johnson.

Brentford - who offered £40m for the Wales international earlier this summer - are also very keen, while Chelsea have cooled their interest.

Spurs have three forward targets before Friday's deadline and several sources have told Sky Sports News that Barcelona's Ansu Fati and PSV's Johan Bakayoko could be the other options, but they are unconfirmed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all of Brennan Johnson’s goals from the 2022-2023 Premier League season

Spurs want a player of Johnson's profile rather than a traditional centre-forward after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Johnson was a standout performer for Forest last season as he scored eight goals and provided three assists to help the club avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has started in all three of Forest's games so far this season but is yet to score.

Tottenham have made eight signings this summer at a total cost of £167.8m, with Micky van de Ven the most expensive recruit so far at £43m.

Versatile Johnson would provide valuable depth

Sky Sports football journalist Joe Shread:

Johnson is far from a like-for-like replacement for Kane - but that is fine by Tottenham.

After letting their record goalscorer leave for Bayern earlier this summer, Spurs are understandably keen to strengthen their forward line.

But the north London club are not seeking to replace the most prolific No 9 in their history with a player of a similar profile.

Instead, Spurs want a versatile forward that can play multiple roles in Ange Postecoglou's front three - and Johnson fits the bill.

The Wales international lined up on the wing, behind the striker and as the central forward at various points last season as Forest boss Steve Cooper regularly tweaked his system.

Johnson consistently performed - regardless of his role - racking up impressive statistics across a variety of attacking metrics compared to his team-mates, as the graphic below shows.

If Johnson does swap the East Midlands for Spurs, he will be able to compete with Dejan Kulusevski on the right wing, Heung-Min Son on the left wing and Richarlison through the middle.

As just 22 and with just one top-flight season under his belt, the 19-cap international should have plenty of room for improvement as part of Postecoglou's promising new era.

Exits could see Spurs sign centre-back and midfielder

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Tottenham on Saturday

Spurs want to slim down their squad with several outgoings this coming week - but those exits could also see a new centre-back and central midfielder arrive.

Three central defenders - Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga - are all available, and one of them leaving would see Spurs look to move on to a target of their own.

Forest could target Sanchez in the final week of the window, but they also have other centre-back options.

In midfield, Tanguy Ndombele is expected to depart, but if Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg also follows him out of the club then another central midfielder can be brought in.

Also on the transfer list in the final week of the window are Sergio Reguilon, who is of interest to Manchester United and Fulham, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and right-back Djed Spence.

Spence is expected to go on loan as Spurs look to see how he develops, while winger Bryan Gil and striker Dane Scarlett may also leave on loan for regular first-team games.

Who will be on the move in the final days of the transfer window before it closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.