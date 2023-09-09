 Skip to content
Transfer

Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal's former club-record signing leaves club on free transfer

Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Nice for a then club-record fee of £72m in August 2019; the 28-year-old made 112 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 27 times; Pepe has been in Istanbul this weekend ahead of a potential move to Trabzonspor

Saturday 9 September 2023 19:43, UK

Pepe
Image: Nicolas Pepe joined Arsenal from Nice for £72m in 2019

Nicolas Pepe - once Arsenal's club-record signing - has left the club after his contract was terminated.

"We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect," a club statement read.

The Ivory Coast international signed for the Gunners from Nice for £72m in August 2019 and made 112 appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 times.

The 28-year-old last played for Mikel Arteta's side in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022 and spent last term on loan at Nice.

Pepe has been in Istanbul this weekend ahead of a potential move to Trabzonspor.

Also See:

Trending

The Turkish Super Lig club posted on the club's Twitter account a video with Pepe on a private jet, where he said: "I came here to become a champion and achieve success."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options
Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Transfer

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch US Open, NFL and more this week