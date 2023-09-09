Nicolas Pepe: Arsenal's former club-record signing leaves club on free transfer

Nicolas Pepe - once Arsenal's club-record signing - has left the club after his contract was terminated.

"We have agreed with Nicolas to terminate his contract with immediate effect," a club statement read.

The Ivory Coast international signed for the Gunners from Nice for £72m in August 2019 and made 112 appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 times.

The 28-year-old last played for Mikel Arteta's side in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022 and spent last term on loan at Nice.

Pepe has been in Istanbul this weekend ahead of a potential move to Trabzonspor.

The Turkish Super Lig club posted on the club's Twitter account a video with Pepe on a private jet, where he said: "I came here to become a champion and achieve success."