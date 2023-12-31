Man Utd decide against triggering option to extend Raphael Varane's contract - Paper Talk

Plus: Lionel Messi's legendary No 10 Argentina jersey will be retired 'for life' when he hangs up his boots; West Ham have extended the contract of defender Vladimir Coufal but the player has been left unhappy and is considering his future at the club
DAILY MAIL
Manchester United have decided against triggering an option to extend Raphael Varane's contract by 12 months, leaving the defender free to hold talks with foreign clubs over a summer transfer from New Year's Day.
Lionel Messi's legendary No 10 Argentina jersey will be retired 'for life' when he hangs up his boots, the country's FA President has revealed.
Liverpool fear their new Anfield Road stand could be forced to operate at a reduced capacity after persistent standing since it partially opened this month.
Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer saga has taken another twist after his mother Fayza Lamari became his agent again.
Fresh from his victory over Raymond van Barneveld in the PDC world championship, 16-year-old Luke Littler was in attendance to watch Tottenham as a guest of darts enthusiast James Maddison.
Police investigating the Boxing Day raid on Jack Grealish's home are looking at the possibility that the gang were given inside information about his whereabouts.
Max Verstappen was denied the chance to hire out a Mercedes high-performance car on holiday because he was bizarrely deemed too young.
Manny Pacquiao has revealed that he has agreed to rematch old rival Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout set for 2024.
EVENING STANDARD
Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko will undergo a scan on his calf on Monday after missing their 2-1 defeat at Fulham.
Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a January move for Chelsea's Ian Maatsen.
It looks like there will be an early transfer deal at West Ham, with defender Thilo Kehrer closing in on a move to Monaco.
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he would offer Michael Olise advice on which country to represent if the winger wanted to discuss his international options with him.
THE SUN
West Ham have extended the contract of defender Vladimir Coufal but the player has been left unhappy and is considering his future at the club.
Aston Villa back-up keeper Filip Marschall is a loan target for Mike Williamson at MK Dons.
Wrexham and Charlton are on the hunt for Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Ipswich have joined the group chasing Wigan's promising centre-back Charlie Hughes.
Police have launched an investigation after Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat was reportedly stabbed to death in Kenya.
THE ATHLETIC
Marco Silva says Fulham will look to strengthen in January but cautioned that signing a midfielder is not a priority, and that a striker will be difficult to find for any club.
Sir Dave Brailsford has arrived at Carrington for his first official day at Manchester United following the agreement of INEOS' minority investment.
Barcelona have confirmed that defender Marcos Alonso will have surgery on a back injury.
DAILY EXPRESS
Tottenham star Alejo Veliz was taken off in tears after picking up an injury during the feisty 3-1 win over Bournemouth on New Year's Eve.
Manchester United will reportedly be safe to spend big following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment into the club.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United fans were spotted punching each other in the away end after defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Ryan Giggs is reportedly in the frame to become the next manager of Salford City - the club he part owns.
THE TIMES
Andy Murray has admitted he may retire after the 2024 season if it ends in similar fashion to his 2023 campaign.
The next women's Ashes could feature more than one Test match with Cricket Australia set to begin discussions with the governing bodies in both England and India about introducing multi-Test series.
DAILY RECORD
Aberdeen are interested in snapping up Takuya Ogiwara from Urawa Red Diamonds - but face some competition for his signature, according to reports.
Scott McKenna could be set for a stunning return to Scotland with Celtic said to be 'one of a number of clubs' interested in the Scotland defender.
SCOTTISH SUN
Dundee United's Tannadice Park has been broken into and vandalised by yobs.
Former Rangers defender Nikola Katic could play at this summer's Euro 2024 tournament after switching international allegiances to Bosnia.