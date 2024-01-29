Antonio Nusa: Brentford's £25m deal for Club Brugge winger stalling

Brentford's deal to sign teenage Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge is stalling.

On Sunday, Brentford agreed a £25m (€30m) deal in principle with the Belgian club to sign the 18-year-old, with the Bees willing to allow the 18-year-old to stay at the Belgian club on loan for the rest of the season.

However, it is understood there are complications and the door is potentially re-opening to other clubs.

Nusa is yet to undergo a medical with Brentford.

Earlier in January, Tottenham had been in talks over a deal for Nusa that would also have seen him remain at Brugge until the end of the season.

Spurs had also looked into signing the Norway international last summer, while Chelsea were also interested.

Nusa has four goals and three assists in 28 games for Club Brugge this season. He has made a total of 64 appearances for the club since joining from Norwegian side Stabaek in the summer of 2021.

Brentford have been among the most active Premier League sides in the January window, signing Sergio Reguilon on loan from Spurs, goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson from Elfsborg and midfielder Yunus Emre Konak from Sivasspor.

Spurs may be set to miss out on Nusa but they were able to strengthen their forward options with the loan signing of Timo Werner earlier this month.

Ange Postecoglou's side also brought in defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa.

