Man City want Ederson new deal talks as Chelsea prepare to hand Cole Palmer bumper pay rise - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City want to open new contract talks with Ederson.

Cole Palmer is set for a bumper pay rise at Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino believes we are finally starting to see why Chelsea blew a record £115m on Moises Caicedo.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

England head coach Gareth Southgate has warned Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish they face a battle to make the Euro 2024 squad for Germany.

Jurgen Klopp does not agree that Liverpool's rivalry with Manchester United is any bigger or more important than it is with the other top teams, ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford.

Alan Shearer believes Newcastle boss Eddie Howe still has plenty of 'credit left in the bank' despite the Magpies FA Cup exit.

Wayne Rooney's eldest son Kai scored three goals and registered two assists for Manchester United's under-14 side during their 6-4 win over Everton.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham boss David Moyes is planning a new bid for Manchester United and England centre-half Harry Maguire in the summer.

Sofyan Amrabat will be offered an escape route by Juventus following his nightmare loan stint at Manchester United.

Mason Mount could make his Manchester United return against Liverpool after four months out.

Football fans heading to Germany for Euro 2024 this summer face a resurgence in far right neo-Nazi hooligans who have been overwhelming the police across Europe.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is optimistic Reece James will get the chance to prove his fitness for Euro 2024 before the end of the season.

David Moyes is determined to "crack to code" and help Kalvin Phillips achieve his Euro 2024 dream before he returns to Manchester CIty at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag reckons the penny's dropped with Alejandro Garnacho on what it takes to be a Manchester United superstar.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Jurgen Klopp says there has been no opportunity for a bitter rivalry with Manchester United while as he has fought other clubs for silverware during his time in English football.

Warren Gatland offered his resignation minutes after his side were condemned to a first 'wooden spoon' in 21 years.

Ireland claimed the Six Nations title for the second year running after defeating Scotland, but their captain Peter O'Mahony hinted at a shock retirement following the triumph in Dublin.

DAILY RECORD

Kemar Roofe reckons Philippe Clement will be gunning for a Rangers QUADRUPLE next season - but doesn't know if he'll still be around to be part of it.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen managerial target Jimmy Thelin has insisted he's had no contact from the Pittodrie club.

