Vivianne Miedema: Man City close to signing WSL record goalscorer after Arsenal exit

Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of Vivianne Miedema.

Clubs across Europe and North America were interested in the 27-year-old but she has agreed to move to City after leaving Arsenal upon the expiration of her contract.

Miedema is the WSL's all-time leading scorer. However, she has started just eight WSL matches in the past two seasons due to injury, including an ACL tear in December 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL game between Arsenal and Brighton on the final day of the season, with Miedema scoring on her farewell

Miedema - who joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 - won the WSL with the Gunners in 2019, as well as the League Cup in 2018, 2023 and 2024.

The Netherlands international's decision to leave north London was mutual. Miedema was understood to be keen on a fresh challenge, while Arsenal are looking to reinvest in their squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rosie and Mollie Kmita rank Miedema's best Women's Super League goals

City have also agreed to sign Risa Shimizu, who has left West Ham at the end of her contract.

The 28-year-old Japan international started all but one WSL match for the Hammers over the past two seasons.