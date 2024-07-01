 Skip to content

Vivianne Miedema: Man City close to signing WSL record goalscorer after Arsenal exit

Vivianne Miedema left Arsenal this summer after seven years in north London; decision to leave Gunners was mutual, with Netherlands international keen for a fresh challenge; Man City also close to signing Risa Shimizu after right-back's West Ham exit

Anton Toloui

Sky Sports News reporter

Monday 1 July 2024 14:31, UK

File photo dated 24-09-2022 of Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates. Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema is to leave the club when her contract expires at the end of the season. Issue date: Monday May 13, 2024.
Image: Vivianne Miedema is set to join Arsenal's WSL rivals Man City

Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of Vivianne Miedema.

Clubs across Europe and North America were interested in the 27-year-old but she has agreed to move to City after leaving Arsenal upon the expiration of her contract.

Miedema is the WSL's all-time leading scorer. However, she has started just eight WSL matches in the past two seasons due to injury, including an ACL tear in December 2022.

Highlights of the WSL game between Arsenal and Brighton on the final day of the season, with Miedema scoring on her farewell

Miedema - who joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 - won the WSL with the Gunners in 2019, as well as the League Cup in 2018, 2023 and 2024.

The Netherlands international's decision to leave north London was mutual. Miedema was understood to be keen on a fresh challenge, while Arsenal are looking to reinvest in their squad.

Rosie and Mollie Kmita rank Miedema's best Women's Super League goals

City have also agreed to sign Risa Shimizu, who has left West Ham at the end of her contract.

The 28-year-old Japan international started all but one WSL match for the Hammers over the past two seasons.

