Kalvin Phillips transfer: Ipswich sign Man City midfielder on season-long loan

Ipswich Town have signed Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan.

The England international is understood to have been impressed with the project after discussions with boss Kieran McKenna and chairman Mark Ashton.

The 28-year-old chose Ipswich over several other Premier League clubs and City are understood to be paying a portion of his wages at the newly-promoted Tractor Boys.

Ipswich begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool - who will be playing under Arne Slot for the first time - on Saturday lunchtime and Sky Sports News understands Phillips was registered before the midday deadline and is therefore available for the clash at Portman Road.

Phillips said: "This is a day I've been waiting a number of weeks for now and I'm very happy to be here. I've had some great conversations with players I know here and also with the manager, who I have obviously heard a lot about, and I'm excited to be here and be part of his team, playing how he likes to play the game.

"The conversations with Kieran McKenna and Mark Ashton have been really good and I followed Ipswich's season closely last year, so I know the journey the club has been on and it's a great story which I'm now excited to be a part of. I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League."

Phillips has endured a tough two years since joining City, starting just six games in all competitions after Pep Guardiola admitted he "struggles to see" the midfielder in his side.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Guardiola added: "He decided to go there [Ipswich]. He has to have minutes. We thought he would not have the minutes he deserves. He has the chance in the future to maybe come back here."

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham but started just three games and was sent off in a defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Phillips' struggles at club level contributed to him being dropped from the England squad ahead of Euro 2024, with his last international appearance coming in November 2023.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna added: "We are very happy to have Kalvin here and he is a fantastic signing for the football club. He is of course a high-calibre, experienced midfielder who has played at the highest levels of the game, in both club and international football. He's had a fantastic career up until this point and we believe he is going to be a big addition to the group.

"Kalvin has much to offer us in terms of his qualities both on and off the ball, and he is a really humble and likeable character. He has been a key member of a newly-promoted team in the Premier League before and of course made a big impression for Leeds United during that period.

"Like all players who come here we want to try and help them improve, whether that's a younger player or one with more experience. That's a big part of our culture and we're sure Kalvin can make some big steps with us to help him and the Club have a really positive season."

Ipswich sign Championship top goalscorer Szmodics

Ipswich have also completed the signing of Blackburn striker and last season's Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodics.

The Premier League newcomers are thought to have paid a £9m fee with add-ons that could take the deal to £10m.

Szmodics said: "I am delighted to be here as an Ipswich Town player. There's always been interest since I was a kid, but it just felt right this time with the challenge of the Premier League.

"After speaking to a couple of the lads, including Lewis Travis who was here last season, they just pushed me and said that I need to come and work under this manager, which is something I can't wait to do.

"It's every boy's dream to play in the Premier League and I've always said to my friends, family and agents that I'll get to the top one day. There's nothing more I want than to score at Portman Road for Ipswich Town. I am over the moon to be here and looking forward to the season ahead."

Szmodics, 28, scored 27 goals last season and has already netted three times this term, scoring against Derby in their 4-2 victory last weekend and then twice in a 6-1 win at Stockport in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Ipswich boss McKenna added: "We think Sam brings a lot of different qualities to the squad and is an experienced player who has worked extremely hard over the years to improve his game and to become more and more effective as a player. That was shown last year with the fantastic season he had at Blackburn with the goals he scored throughout the campaign, including one at Portman Road of course.

"He has a real feel for scoring goals and works so hard for the team both on and off the ball. He knows many of the players here, as well as some of the staff and has ties to the club and to the area. This is a move that works for all parties and he has rightfully earned the chance to play in the Premier League, which I know he is delighted to do at this club.

"His arrival gives us another really versatile forward player who can operate in different roles and systems, giving us a big goal threat and plenty of other qualities to add to the team."

SSN also understands Szmodics was also registered in time and is available for the season opener on Saturday against Liverpool.

Ipswich also remain in discussions about a loan deal for midfielder Jens Cajuste from Napoli and in talks with Chelsea over a temporary move for striker Armando Broja.

Ipswich have been active in the transfer market since returning to the Premier League, with Omari Hutchinson, Ben Johnson, Jacob Greaves, Liam Delap, Arijanet Muric and Conor Townsend joining Kieran McKenna's side.