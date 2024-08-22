Sepp van den Berg: Liverpool defender to undergo medical at Brentford ahead of move worth at least £25m

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg set to undergo a medical with Brentford this evening ahead of a move worth at least £25m.

It is understood the west London club have agreed to pay £25m plus £5m in add-ons for the centre-back.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool in a £4.4m move from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle in 2019, and has made four senior appearances. He is in west London and will hold further talks with the club at the training ground.

Liverpool

Brentford Sunday 25th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Bayer Leverkusen remain interested in the Liverpool defender, and are willing to agree to the same deal with Liverpool but need to sell one of their centre-backs first.

The Bundesliga champions have interest from other clubs in Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou.

Sky Sports News has already reported Newcastle's interest in Tapsoba.

21-year-old attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho has already made the switch from Liverpool to Brentford this summer.

Gomez in contention for Brentford game amid Villa interest

Image: Joe Gomez was absent from Liverpool's matchday squad on opening weekend

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is training well and currently in contention for their first home game of the campaign on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, against Brentford.

The England international did not make the squad for their opening-day win at Ipswich amid uncertainty over his future this summer.

Aston Villa are thought to be among the 27-year-old's admirers as Unai Emery's side evaluate potential replacements for Fulham target Diego Carlos.