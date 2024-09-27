Premier League clubs interested in England and Lille midfielder Gomes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TELEGRAPH

England midfielder Angel Gomes is the subject of interest from Premier League and European clubs as Lille brace themselves for offers.

Wolves owners remain fully committed to the club despite a poor start to the Premier League season.

Graham Potter is ready for a return to management after "anger" at being sacked by Chelsea.

Farhad Moshiri will walk away from Everton with an initial payment in the region of £25m having seen his huge Goodison investment go up in smoke.

Wimbledon residents booed and shouted "shame on you" as the AELTC expansion plan was given the green light.

Leicester's centre Solomone Kata is to be banned four four weeks despite an "obvious concussion" before his red card against Exeter.

England's bid to replace Aled Walters could be derailed by Premiership rugby clubs.

THE TIMES

Top referees in England have effectively been stopped from officiating in matches in Gulf states and other domestic leagues after controversy over the lucrative sideline blew up last year.

Australia seamer Dan Worrall could play for England in the Ashes.

England want Saracens strength and conditioning coach Phil Morrow to join Steve Borthwick's set-up.

Anthony Watson is nearing a return to playing for Leicester Tigers for the first time since Christmas, having suffered several injury setbacks.

DAILY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United only re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him away from their rivals.

Alejandro Garnacho's brother has hit out at Manchester United players and defended under pressure head coach Erik ten Hag in an astonishing social media rant.

Graham Potter has revealed that a number of Chelsea players had to sit on the floor for team meetings during his spell in charge.

THE SUN

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has been forced to put his Brazilian jiu-jitsu career on hold after £15m transfer to avoid getting injured.

DAILY EXPRESS

Sun Day Red, the clothing brand launched by Tiger Woods and TaylorMade this year, has been roped into a legal battle over their logo.