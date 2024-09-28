Premier League clubs agree plan to close transfer window before start of 2025/26 season - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUNDAY TIMES

Premier League clubs have agreed a plan to close the summer transfer window on August 15 next year, before the 2025-26 season starts.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Amanda Staveley is ready to get back into the Premier League by investing Middle East cash in Tottenham before the end of the year.

Bayern Munich chiefs believe they have signed a £100m player for half the price in Michael Olise.

Brentford became the first team to score in the first minute of three consecutive matches after Bryan Mbeumo's 37-second strike against West Ham.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Anthony Joshua has been suspended from boxing for 28 days following his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois.

Erik ten Hag bizarrely revealed he listens to criticism from pundits to get his Manchester United reign on track.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane went off with an apparent left ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has suggested that Anthony Gordon could replace Harry Kane as England's striker.

THE OBSERVER

England's female cricketers will receive pay rises of more than 30% when the next round of central contracts are issued in October, with some multiyear deals on offer for the first time.

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Eduardo Camavinga is fit and available to face Atletico Madrid on Sunday after recovering from a knee injury.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Sauber - currently branded as the Stake F1 Team - are reportedly considering a name change for the 2025 season, one year ahead of their transition to Audi ownership.

Mick Schumacher won't be returning to the F1 grid in 2025 after reportedly being snubbed by Audi.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen face an anxious wait to see how long top scorer Pape Habib Gueye is out. The Senegal star, who has six goals, missed the 2-1 win over Dundee with a training ground injury. There is genuine concern that the issue could keep him out for months rather than weeks.

Tiernan Lynch is leading the race to become the next manager of St Johnstone - according to a report.