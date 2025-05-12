Summer transfer window 2025 dates: When does it open and close? Deadline Day and Club World Cup window for Premier League

The summer transfer window dates for the Premier League and EFL have been confirmed - including for a second mini window at the start of June.

When does the 2025 summer transfer window open?

The window will open early between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10 due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded 2025 Club World Cup.

All Premier League and EFL clubs will be free to do business during the earlier window, not just Chelsea and Manchester City, who are participating in the Club World Cup.

The 2025 summer transfer window will then open again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

When do both transfer windows shut?

This summer's transfer windows will close four hours earlier at 7pm, rather than the usual 11pm deadline.

The Premier League, EFL and FA are all in agreement over the change, which impacts the Club World Cup mini-window and the main summer window.

It is understood that other leagues in Europe will implement a similar change, which has been introduced to allow a more normal working pattern for staff across football.

Clubs usually have a two-hour grace period after the window shuts to complete deals, only if paperwork is submitted to the FA by 7pm.

For signings from abroad, a similar process is in place, but clubs usually have until midnight to comply with FIFA requirements.

In the winter, the window will open from January 1 to February 2, but no decision has been made on closing times.

Why is the transfer window split?

FIFA approved a proposal in October to give teams participating in the Club World Cup an additional window between June 1 and June 10 so they could sign players ahead of the tournament.

For instance, Real Madrid want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in time to play at the Club World Cup, but his contract at Liverpool expires on June 30. This gives them the chance to negotiate with Liverpool.

But why does the Premier League have a six-day closure of the window in between?

The 2024/25 handbook says on page 267 that the summer window has to open "at midnight on the date 12 weeks prior to the date on which it is to conclude".

League rules say the summer window can be a maximum of 12 weeks and the winter window a maximum of four weeks.

This early window is considered an exceptional registration period - and is separate to the above guidelines.

When do the windows open and close for the EFL?

The EFL have also announced their summer transfer window dates - and have aligned them with the Premier League. Despite no clubs in the EFL operating in the Club World Cup, the mini summer window will open on June 1 and close nine days later at 7pm on June 10, as in the Premier League.

Mirroring the top flight again, the main window will open on June 16 and run through to September 1, again closing at 7pm.

When is the Club World Cup?

FIFA's new-look Club World Cup will start on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

The tournament, which will feature 32 teams and take place every four years, is being hosted in the United States this summer.

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with a £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

June 1-10: Mini summer transfer window

Mini summer transfer window June 14-July 13: Club World Cup

Club World Cup June 16-September 1: Main summer transfer window

Main summer transfer window August 1-3: League One and League Two opening weekend

League One and League Two opening weekend August 8-10: Championship opening weekend

Championship opening weekend August 16-18: Premier League opening weekend

Premier League opening weekend January 1-February 2 2026: Winter transfer window

Winter transfer window May 24: Premier League final day

Premier League final day June 11-July 19: 2026 World Cup

