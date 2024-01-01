Liverpool emerge as 'serious candidates' to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbapp in summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool have emerged as "serious candidates" to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. (Le Parisien)

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has waxed lyrical about "nasty and tough" England defenders John Stones and Harry Maguire. Bonucci has also revealed he does not regret turning down Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

Hakim Ziyech could see his spell in Turkey come to an end after just a handful of games. The forgotten Chelsea star was loaned out to Galatasaray in the summer after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MAIL

Roberto De Zerbi believes James Milner has the passion, attitude and energy to keep playing until he becomes the Premier League's all-time record appearance maker.

Derby are interested in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage - son of former Wales star Robbie.

Manchester United fans turning to the first page of the club's official 2024 calendar were greeted by a picture of someone who has been banished from the squad since September. Jadon Sancho was the surprise choice for January's player picture given he might not even be a United player come the end of the month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jack Grealish has laid bare the devastating impact of a £1m burglary of his new home while his loved ones were inside watching him play on television.

Nikita Parris "hates" stretching so she has surprised herself by finding enjoyment in yoga and the Manchester United winger is now hoping the benefits will lead to an England recall.

DAILY EXPRESS

Declan Rice insists there is "no time to panic" amid Arsenal's mid-season dip in form. The Gunners were top of the Premier League table at Christmas but back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham have seen Mikel Arteta's men slip to fourth behind league leaders Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Chelsea appear to have dodged a bullet by failing to sign Brazilian starlet Gabriel Moscardo after the midfielder revealed that he will miss the next three months due to foot surgery. Moscardo reportedly opted to join Paris Saint-Germain just days ago but will now be absent until April.

Frenkie de Jong has left the door open for a potential switch to Manchester United but insists he remains happy at Barcelona.

THE TIMES

David Moyes says he is "comfortable" that his contract situation as West Ham United manager will be sorted "at the right time" after a year that he hailed as the best of his managerial career.

Dele has suffered another fitness setback to further delay his Everton comeback.

Birmingham manager Wayne Rooney has blasted 'unacceptable' taunts and has vowed to fight on at St Andrew's following another defeat at Leeds.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers insists he's focused on recruiting more quality to his Celtic squad this month despite the boost of keeping Kyogo Furuhashi on home soil.

Rangers are interested in bringing former Hibs star Josh Doig back to Scotland from Serie A to solve their looming left-back problem.

SCOTTISH SUN

St Johnstone are set to sign ex-Sunderland striker Benjamin Kimpioka. The 23-year-old has become a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract with AIK in Sweden.

Liverpool have dealt Dundee a hammer blow by recalling star left-back Owen Beck. The 21-year-old has been outstanding for Tony Docherty's side this season and the Dens Park club hoped to keep him through to summer.