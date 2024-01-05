Tottenham defender Eric Dier agrees terms with Bayern Munich - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle with Eric Dier about a move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Bundesliga this month.

Borussia Dortmund are expecting Jadon Sancho to join them on their winter training camp this weekend after they agreed a deal in principle to re-sign the Manchester United winger on loan for the rest of the season.

THE ATHLETIC

Bayern Munich are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier as one of several centre-back options.

THE GUARDIAN

Erik ten Hag is secure at Manchester United for the foreseeable future unless he oversees a run of particularly dire results, because the immediate priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford is to get to the bottom of what is required to turn the club around.

DAILY MAIL

Fenerbahce are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad by signing Man United forward Anthony Martial with the Turkish club submitting a first offer of £6.8m (€8m) to sign the 28-year-old.

Burnley defender Charlie Taylor has been declared bankrupt due to unpaid bills. The 30-year-old left-back, who earns around £30,000-a-week at Turf Moor, is understood to have been issued with a bankruptcy order last year and is in the process of having it annulled.

Manchester City will once again refuse to wear Emirates sleeve patches in their FA Cup fixtures this season because of a clash with sponsor Etihad.

Tottenham will make Djed Spence available for transfer following his unexpected return from a loan spell at Leeds amid concerns over his attitude.

Nottingham Forest are set to limit their big-spending ways during this transfer window as they wait to learn whether they will be charged with breaking spending rules.

Skelmersdale United manager Pascal Chimbonda has sensationally been registered to play for the ninth-tier club after seeing his five-match stadium ban reduced.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Northumbria Police have launched one of the "largest police operations ever conducted" in the region as 6,000 Newcastle United supporters prepare to descend on Sunderland's Stadium of Light this weekend.

Manchester City have been hit with a High Court claim from fashion brand Superdry alleging trademark infringement on the team's training kit.

The Rugby Football Union has been forced to deliver a six-figure payout to England players after a dispute over the match fees for the World Cup third-place play-off.

Exeter Chiefs Women have been forced to drop an array of international players this weekend to avoid a five-point deduction from the Rugby Football Union.

The two MPs involved in Wimbledon's controversial expansion plans, Stephen Hammond and Fleur Anderson, have claimed the proposed development "totally disrespects the protected status of the land".

DAILY MIRROR

Brentford appear resigned to losing Ivan Toney with the club yet to even engage in new contract talks amid interest from Arsenal.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to land the signing of Newcastle chief Dan Ashworth and is prepared to pay whatever figures the Magpies demand.

A huge security operation involving a convoy of 120 buses will be launched for the Wear-Tyne derby - with Eddie Howe and a police leader urging calm.

THE SUN

Villarreal have reignited their interest in Facundo Pellistri as the Manchester United winger chases more game-time.

Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford are eyeing Bromley midfielder Ben Krauhaus.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato.

Sevilla want Chelsea to help them hijack David Datro Fofana's loan spell at Union Berlin.

West Ham are open to selling defender Nayef Aguerd this month, if David Moyes can secure a replacement before the transfer window closes.

Fulham are ready to extend Kenny Tete's contract by a year to maintain his value should any overseas clubs try to poach him in January.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's open dialogue with Tottenham has reportedly raised the possibility of Ryan Sessegnon moving to Old Trafford.

DAILY RECORD

Emmanuel Dennis is said to be 'interested' in joining Rangers if they make their move - and he looks a more likely addition than Brighton's Steven Alzate as things stand.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Michael Beale has no interest in taking Rangers misfit Sam Lammers to Sunderland.