Sir Jim Ratcliffe to attend first Man Utd game since his share purchase was confirmed - Paper Talk

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be in attendance at Old Trafford for the first time since his Manchester United share purchase when they face Tottenham on Saturday.

Manchester United will have to pay up to £100,000 a week towards Jadon Sancho's wages in order to push through his return to Borussia Dortmund.

PSV Eindhoven have reportedly firmed up their interest in signing Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan until the end of the season.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic wants a return to the Premier League amid reports that he is unhappy at French side Rennes.

Alphonso Davies is "increasingly likely" to leave Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in the summer.

Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk is one of 192 sportspeople from Ukraine who have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to ban Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics.

Colour-blindness campaigners have slammed the FA after Sunderland's FA Cup third-round game against Newcastle saw complaints about their striped kits clashing.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association will be summoned by government, along with other sporting bodies, to explain why they have not banned transgender women from female events.

Aston Villa are switching kit manufacturers ahead of the 2024-25 season, having secured a deal with Adidas to replace their current relationship with Castore.

Jordan Henderson could be offered a Saudi Arabia escape route by fallen Dutch giants Ajax, and a move to the Netherlands would also solve a potential tax bill for the England midfielder.

THE SUN

Aston Villa outcast Philippe Coutinho is set to return from his loan spell at Qatar's Al-Duhail and head to MLS, where Inter Miami is one potential destination.

The Six Nations will feature names on the backs of all shirts this year as a tournament requirement after England, Scotland and Italy began to do it in 2023.

Deontay Wilder says he wants to fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's clash with Francis Ngannou to try and redeem himself after being beaten by Joseph Parker before Christmas.

Nottingham Rugby Club have launched a desperate plea for £50,000 in funding after Storm Henk devastated their Lady Bay ground and flooded the clubhouse and training areas.

DAILY EXPRESS

Paul Lambert believes Roy Keane should be a "no-brainer" appointment as the next manager of the Republic of Ireland.

DAILY STAR

Red Star Belgrade's Gabon international Guelor Kanga had to prove his real age after bizarre claims were made he was born four years after his mother died.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta has invited players' families on Arsenal's mid-season break to Dubai in an attempt to rejuvenate his squad after losing their last three games.

Chris Sutton believes Eddie Nketiah needs to consider his future at Arsenal as the amount of playing time he receives could affect the remainder of his career.

THE TIMES

England face going into their Six Nations opener against Italy in February with a rookie loosehead prop as Joe Marler, Ellis Genge and Bevan Rodd are injured while Mako Vunipola will have missed four weeks running up to the game through suspension.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have been told they will have to go beyond £5m to land Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig, who is now also receiving interest from French side Marseille.

Ross County and Dundee are among a string of clubs who want to sign Burnley's young striker Michael Mellon, who scored 15 goals on loan for Morecambe under now Staggies boss Derek Adams.