Joao Gomes: Tottenham keen on signing Wolves midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham are keen on signing Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, according to reports.

Conor Gallagher is now "unlikely" to leave Chelsea this month - but Tottenham will not give up on signing the player.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is the favourite to replace Stefano Pioli at AC Milan - according to Italian media.

Newcastle have reportedly lined up a stunning move for Argentina star Paolo Dybala.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City's senior players held a summit meeting last month to ensure no one played the "victim card" or made "excuses" in the wake of a poor run of results that threatened hopes of a fourth successive Premier League title.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea footballer Ben Chilwell is selling his Surrey mansion because he wants more security for himself.

Brighton are poised to confirm the signing of Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors after he had a medical on Thursday.

West Bromwich Albion are signing Andreas Weimann on loan from Bristol City in a deal that will see Taylor Gardner-Hickman go the other way on a permanent transfer.

EVENING STANDARD

Ajax are making a major push to sign Jordan Henderson on loan to cut short the midfielder's Saudi Arabia stint and save his Euro 2024 hopes.

Casey Stoney and Laura Harvey are the leading candidates to replace Chelsea manager Emma Hayes as the club begin to sound out candidates for the job.

THE ATHLETIC

Maddy Cusack's death has left "real questions about her treatment," a government hearing has been told, with ministers welcoming the news that the Football Association is considering an investigation into her family's complaints.

Jamaican international striker Dujuan Richards has completed his move to Chelsea from Phoenix Academy.

Watford are in advanced talks with Lorient about Imran Louza going on loan to the French club.

Marc Skinner says "everyone is welcome to their opinion" after a section of Manchester United fans chanted for him to leave the club during a mid-season friendly last week.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have reportedly sent one of their executives to Brazil to activate the release clause in Estevao's contract.

THE TIMES

Chelsea are expected to name a female coach to replace Emma Hayes after senior players told the club that they would prefer to work with a woman.

The appointment of Martin Glenn as chairman of the elite referees body PGMOL is likely to accelerate the drive for more female match officials, and more from ethnic minorities.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which owns the Olympic Park and London Stadium, has had to include "contingent liabilities" in its annual accounts for possible future penalties from the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) and HMRC.

The new board at Yorkshire County Cricket Club is set to include Phillip Hodson as part of the Colin Graves takeover, if approved by members - but Hodson is also the frontrunner to be the new chairman of MCC.

Grigory Rodchenkov, the former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director who has been in hiding in the United States since he turned whistleblower about Russia's state doping programme, is to give evidence via video link at the trial of a senior Norwegian sports official.

DAILY RECORD

Hibernian will bank just under £1.2m from Josh Doig's imminent move to Marseille from Hellas Verona.

Outgoing chairman Jim McMahon insists he's not embarrassed by Motherwell's appeal for A-list investment as he rubbished claims the Steelmen have reached for the begging bowl.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nick Montgomery has revealed Hibs have cancelled a scheduled bounce game with Wolves in Dubai due to a lack of players.