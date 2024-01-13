Man Utd to chase Joao Neves from Benfica ahead of potential summer move - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are set to initiate talks early this year in a bid to sign teenage superstar Joao Neves from Benfica this summer.

West Ham are ready to up their interest in £20m-rated Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Ajax believe that they are winning the race to sign former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held talks over becoming the next manager of Sweden.

Liverpool have made contact with Argentinean side CA Talleres over Colombian prospect Kevin Mantilla, but might have competition for the starlet.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace look set to complete a shock raid for Colombian international Daniel Munoz from Genk.

Man Utd old boy Nemanja Matic could be ready to return to the Premier League, with the Serbian international a possible target for Fulham.

Newcastle may have to sell Alexander Isak, to stay on the right side of the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules.

Man Utd have reportedly stolen a march on Arsenal for a deal for Royal Antwerp playmaker Arthur Vermeeren.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle would consider selling Bruno Guimaraes in the summer if Barcelona or Real Madrid make an offer - and for below his £100m release clause.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England Women goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck is in advanced talks with Barcelona over a proposed move to the reigning European champions from Manchester City.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are reportedly vying with a trio of English clubs for West Ham defender Ben Johnson.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expects Nicolas Kuhn to be unveiled as his first January signing this week - despite fears of a hold-up over the transfer fee.