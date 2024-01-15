Everton and Nottingham Forest face minimum six-point deductions this season after PL rule breach - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Everton and Nottingham Forest face minimum six-point deductions this season after being accused of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Chelsea are reportedly lining up sensational transfer moves for Karim Benzema or Roberto Firmino to solve their striker problems.

Christopher Nkunku's injury does not appear to be as serious as first feared in a fresh boost for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Crystal Palace are chasing Colombia international right-back Daniel Munoz and trying to pull off a shock deal.

Mark Halsey has called for the delayed offside flag to be scrapped to avoid more serious injuries.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have ruled out a move for Karim Benzema to help solve their goalscoring crisis.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have been rocked by news Joelinton is expected to miss the rest of the season with injury, while the club's move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is off as it stands.

Ian Maatsen has a £35m release clause in his Chelsea contract, which the club are expected to demand is met for him to leave permanently in the summer.

DAILY MAIL

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has promised fans that he is not trying to make money out of Manchester United and wants the club to be 'ruthlessly focused' on bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford.

Lionel Messi did not attend FIFA's The Best awards ceremony in London on Monday in favour of staying in America to train with Inter Miami, according to reports.

A number of agents have been making their pitch to Manchester United prospect Dan Gore with the promise of finding him a club on loan.

Aston Villa are in talks to sign right back Kosta Nedeljkovic from Red Star Belgrade.

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring developments with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amid the north-east club's financial concerns.

West Ham would want a fee for defender Ben Johnson as the full-back attracts enquiries from rival clubs.

Inter Milan have joined city rivals AC by expressing interest in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

The bitter legal dispute between Anwar El Ghazi and Mainz has escalated after it emerged the Bundesliga side are set to seek financial damages from the former Aston Villa star to pay for a new striker.

Celtic are one of many clubs interested in a summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to sources in Scotland, though it is likely the Reds would not sell the Irishman for anything but a fair transfer fee if he made the decision to leave.

Jesse Lingard's new agents have been exploring possibilities in the MLS market over the weekend with Portland Timbers among those sounded out.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers and his recruitment team have put another striker in their January sights to take the strain off Kyogo Furuhashi.

Hapoel Tel Aviv want to end Or Dadia's frustrating stint at Aberdeen.

Josh Doig's proposed move to Marseille is off.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland's refs could back calls for the release of VAR audio - if it means they get a wage rise.

Rangers recently made an approach for a highly-rated Argentinian winger Luca Langoni of Boca Juniors, it has been claimed.

Dundee are lining up a return for striker Greg Stewart.

Dundee have stood down their long-serving groundstaff team.