Jose Mourinho turns down offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham have rejected a bid from Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi side for Emerson Royal.

Jose Mourinho has rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi side Al Shabab, according to reports.

Right-back Daniel Munoz wants a move to Crystal Palace - and will push Belgian side Genk to do a deal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle United have decided neither Kieran Trippier nor Callum Wilson are for sale and will block any attempt to lure them away this month.

The government is adamant Manchester City's Premier League financial charges were not discussed during a meeting between the club and the sports minister last spring.

Emma Hayes says misogynistic comments about female pundits are symptomatic of a "sexist society" within English football.

Jamie Carragher heaped praise on Diogo Jota after his double against Bournemouth and went on to say he believes he is a better finisher than both Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez

THE GUARDIAN

Bayern Munich are expected to test Newcastle's new-found resolve not to sell Kieran Trippier with an improved bid for Eddie Howe's England right-back.

Aston Villa have rejected an offer from West Ham to sign Jhon Duran on loan with an option to buy.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was left bemused after being put on the spot by Jamie Redknapp's 'cheesy' captaincy question

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United will send Dan Gore out on loan, just over a year after he was involved in a furious training ground bust-up with Anthony Martial.

A section of angry Bayern Munich supporters hit back at criticism from manager Thomas Tuchel during their 1-0 defeat at home to Werder Bremen.

A round-up of Sunday's Premier League action including Liverpool's win over Bournemouth which saw them top the table on Matchweek 21

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have been boosted by John Stones returning to training after an ankle injury.

John Terry says Chelsea are 'a long way off the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool' but insists Mauricio Pochettino is a 'great manager' that 'needs time' to transform the club.

Anton Toloui and Charlotte Marsh discuss Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Manchester United as Lauren James scored a sensational hat-trick for the league leaders

Jordan Henderson may have to wait to make his Ajax debut because of a rule stemming from the UK's departure from the European Union.

Aston Villa have made an improved bid for Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers after their opening two proposals were rejected by the Championship club.

Darren Ambrose and Dean Ashton were shocked by the late drama at Bramall Lane after Sheffield United rescued a point against West Ham

DAILY STAR

Incoming Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has been placed on gardening leave until the summer following his shock decision to quit Manchester City. City bosses were keen to avoid Berrada leaking details of their upcoming transfer targets and contract offers to potential signings.