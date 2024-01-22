AC Milan want to sign Newcastle striker Callum Wilson - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United target Brian Brobbey has played down reports of a move to Old Trafford by confirming his intention to stay at Ajax in the January transfer window.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is expected to be available for the visit to Nottingham Forest next week following his recent injury scare. There is further positive news with long-term absentee Jurrien Timber making pleasing progress towards his long-awaited return to full training.

West Ham are advancing in their move to land Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan.

Tottenham may have signed Radu Dragusin but that hasn't prevented them from maintaining a watching brief on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

AC Milan want to sign Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on a permanent deal this month.

THE SUN

Manchester United have turned down an attempt from Inter Milan to land Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wayne Rooney's son Kai returned from injury to produce a dominant display for Manchester United's Under-14s. He claimed to have scored twice and assisted a further pair in a 6-0 win over Leeds.

DAILY STAR

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has claimed he is "done" with partying and gossip.

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab. If the Riyadh club comes up with an attractive offer for a player who turns 30 next month it will leave Newcastle's majority Saudi owners with a dilemma.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Howe may soon have to face up to the prospect that his Newcastle United team will need a major rebuild in the summer after Miguel Almiron became the latest big-name star to be targeted this month.

Newcastle could try to replace Almiron with Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White although that deal would be difficult to force through.

THE TIMES

Manchester City have been boosted by the return of Erling Haaland's return to training, but he is unlikely to feature in Friday's FA Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur.

SCOTTISH SUN

Buckie Thistle have decided to make their home Highland League game against Banks 'O' Dee on Saturday free entry as a thank you to their supporters and the Moray coast town.

DAILY RECORD

A leading figure behind the European Super League says there are 20 rebel clubs willing to kick the project back into gear.

Storm Isha has delayed Mohamed Diomande's arrival at Rangers as Philippe Clement closes in on his second winter signing.

Adam Rooney reckons Aberdeen face a fight on their hands to keep a hold of Bojan Miovski this month due to their lowly position in the league table.

Bournemouth striker Emiliano Marcondes has sealed a move to Hibs.

THE SCOTTISH DAILY MAIL

Ayr United have made an ambitious move to make Scott Brown their new manager.