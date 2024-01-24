Manchester United turn down chance to sign Karim Benzema - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have turned down the chance to land Karim Benzema with the club refusing to enter talks due to what they claim are "exorbitant" sums involved in bringing the 36-year-old, who earns £86m a year, to Old Trafford.

Nathan Jones is reportedly a contender to take over at Charlton Athletic.

Luke Littler has pocketed £59 per dart in his opening three senior tournaments.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea hold a legitimate interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran and are considering making a surprise bid for the Colombia international before the closure of the January transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team's powerbase at Manchester United is set to significantly widen with the Glazers agreeing that Ineos should have a broader influence encompassing key decisions across the business.

Maro Itoje has handed a major boost to Steve Borthwick by committing to play for his country until the World Cup in Australia in 2027 "at the bare minimum".

George Skivington, the Gloucester head coach, has turned to mentors Warren Gatland and Stuart Lancaster for advice on how to turn around the club's concerning form in recent months.

DAILY MAIL

The influence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team will stretch beyond football operations, Manchester United staff have been told.

Miguel Almiron is set to remain at Newcastle this month after telling the club he wished to remain at St James' Park.

Atletico Madrid are prepared to shell out £20m to land Matt O'Riley from Celtic in the summer.

Crystal Palace are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over a move for midfielder Adam Wharton.

Championship clubs are lining up for Liverpool's fringe stars this month, after Reds assistant boss Pep Lijnders said defenders Nat Phillips and Calvin Ramsay are likely to go out on loan in the last week of the transfer window.

Eden Hazard has reunited with the ball boy he kicked over 10 years ago, who has subsequently gone on to become a successful businessman and is worth over £40m thanks to his vodka empire.

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami has proved an astronomical success both on and off the field - with the club now worth an incredible $1.02bn following his arrival last summer.

THE TIMES

Adrian Meronk is expected to join LIV Golf for the start of the breakaway league's season next week in Mexico.

Image: World No 39 Adrian Meronk could be set for a move to LIV Golf

Manchester United's hopes of offloading Anthony Martial in the January transfer window have been dashed by the news that he will be out for ten weeks due to a groin injury.

Ollie Lawrence could be ruled out until the latter part of the Six Nations with the hip injury that has forced him to withdraw from England's pre-tournament preparations in Spain.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is facing a major goalkeeper dilemma ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie at Newport County.

Under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expected to discover his fate next month once incoming part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is allowed speak publicly about his plans.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are bracing themselves for more bids for Matt O'Riley after Atletico Madrid made the first move.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are digging their heels in over a sale of Matt O'Riley in the January transfer window with Atletico Madrid the latest club to make a move.

St Mirren are closing in on a deal to land James Scott.