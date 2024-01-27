Crystal Palace star Michael Olise favours Man Utd transfer over Chelsea - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise reportedly favours a transfer to Manchester United rather than Chelsea, with both Premier League giants vying for his signature.

Chelsea could ruin the transfer plans of Newcastle and Arsenal by making a move for Everton ace Amadou Onana if they sell Conor Gallagher to Tottenham.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool face the prospect of stiff competition for their top targets to replace Jurgen Klopp, whose shock announcement that he will step down as manager is expected to precede a huge summer merry-go-round.

Sources in Germany claim Xabi Alonso will feature prominently on Bayern Munich's list of candidates if they decide to replace Thomas Tuchel, who would be among Manchester United's targets, along with Roberto De Zerbi, if Erik ten Hag is sacked.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace are finalising an £8.5m deal for right-back Daniel Munoz from Genk.

Sevilla have dropped Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri and issued a patronising statement, claiming the 'boy' needs to 'apply himself'.

Burnley have stepped up their bid to sign Montpellier centre-back Maxime Esteve, offering £10.2m with a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Kasper Schmeichel has emerged as a potential option for Nottingham Forest if they are able to sign a goalkeeper in January.

Burnley defender Connor Roberts is attracting attention from Brentford, Feyenoord and Leeds United in the final week of the transfer window.

Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab are persisting in their chase of Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

A fan had to step in from the stands and referee the Bundesliga clash between Wolfsburg and Cologne after a linesman got injured.

THE ATHLETIC

Marcus Rashford went out in Belfast the night before reporting himself as too ill to attend Manchester United training on Friday.

Ivan Rakitic has said goodbye to his Sevilla team-mates as he closes in on a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab.

Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury that will require surgery.

Former Forest Green Rovers head coach Troy Deeney threatened to punch a match official in the face before calling him a "weasel" during December's League Two loss to Swindon Town.

Xavi has announced he will leave his position as Barcelona head coach at the end of the current campaign.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Casemiro has quashed talk of him heading for the Manchester United exit - insisting he wants to bring more trophies to Old Trafford.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Lazio's former sporting director sensationally claimed Manchester United once bid £85m (€100m) for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Steven Naismith is confident Lawrence Shankland will still be at Hearts when the transfer window closes - as Rangers scouts were at Tynecastle to watch the Jambos' 2-0 win over Aberdeen.

David Martindale has admitted he's ready to admit defeat if Livingston chiefs believe he's done all he can for the club.

Rangers target Jefte's loan club have hinted they expect the deal for the defender to move to Ibrox to go through imminently.

Scotland international defender David Bates looks set to complete a shock move to Turkish side Konyaspor.

Neil Lennon met with a delegation from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) on Friday with a view to potentially taking over as the manager of the national team.