Tosin Adarabioyo: Liverpool impressed by Fulham centre-back in Carabao Cup semi-final - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Jurgen Klopp's impending departure has presented an ideal opportunity to tempt the club's former sporting director Michael Edwards back into a new role.

Liverpool are continuing to keep an eye out for potential new centre-backs ahead of the summer and were impressed by the performances of Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo against them in the recent Carabao Cup semi-final.

Conor Gallagher's situation at Chelsea has still to change despite the club's efforts to create a market for the England international.

Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall wants to stay at the club despite an approach from Brighton.

West Ham target Ibrahim Osman remains on the radar of rival Premier League sides as the window draws to a close.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is unwilling to commit his future to the Reds until he has clarity over the club's long-term vision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports Transfer Show panel discuss Virgil Van Dijk's recent comments regarding the end of the Jurgen Klopp era and his own future at the club

THE TIMES

Chelsea are willing to sell Conor Gallagher for right price this month, with Spurs keen to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if they sign the 23-year-old.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Transfer Talk, David Ornstein claims that Tottenham may be able to get a deal for Conor Gallagher sorted before the end of the transfer window

Six Glazer siblings are to make up to £150m each from Man United sale.

Nick Pope could be as close as six weeks away from a return to Newcastle action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Mirror's John Cross and The Athletic's David Ornstein debate whether Marcus Rashford's future remains at Manchester United

THE SUN

Marcus Rashford's Old Trafford future is being seriously questioned by fans and critics after he went out clubbing the night before training and rang in sick.

DAILY MIRROR

Reading defender Tom McIntyre is on the verge of a bargain £75,000 switch to Portsmouth.

The Carabao Cup final has been brought forward by 90 minutes, from a 4.30pm kick-off to a 3pm kick-off.

Manchester City could potentially be denied a spot in next year's Champions League if Girona can cap their remarkable season by winning La Liga.

Jurgen Klopp has named Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni as the next three stars of Liverpool's future.

THE ATHLETIC

Rashford attended a meeting with his brother and agent Dwaine Maynard, football director John Murtough and manager Erik ten Hag at Carrington on Monday, with United wanting to establish the truth about last week's events in Belfast.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Marcus Rashford's off-field antics put him in the spotlight once again, we look at his contributions on the pitch, totalling just four club goals so far this season.

THE TELEGRAPH

Virgil van Dijk has raised the possibility he will not be part of the post-Jurgen Klopp era as he awaits clarification about Liverpool's succession plans.

Police officers were injured in the West Brom-Wolves FA Cup violence, detectives have confirmed, as they vow to make further arrests.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player When questioned about Marcus Rashford's absence for their FA Cup tie at Newport, Erik ten Hag responded with it being 'an internal matter' that he will deal with.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester United are keen to offload embattled winger Jadon Sancho in a permanent deal this summer.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expecting a difficult end to the January transfer window as he tries to balance his huge squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett says although Nottingham Forest have been linked to new signings they badly need to reduce their wage bill

Erik ten Hag says financial fair play restrictions will prevent Manchester United from acting in the January transfer window.

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier insists he is committed to remaining at St James' Park after Bayern Munich's failed attempt to sign him this month.

Six Glazer siblings are to make up to £150m each from Man United sale.

Nick Pope could be as close as six weeks away from a return to Newcastle action.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic hero Frank McAvennie insists there will be a price to pay if Brendan Rodgers' side don't make quality signings before the window closes on Thursday night.

Rangers are locked in talks with Lens over a loan move for Colombian ace Oscar Cortes.

Aberdeen are keen to bring back Mattie Pollock to solve their mounting defensive issues.