Dominic Solanke: Tottenham considering late bid for Bournemouth striker - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Tottenham are considering a late swoop for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke.

Marcus Rashford faces an uphill battle to win over the Manchester United dressing room as "his team-mates have grown tired of his selfish behaviour."

Tom Lockyer was reduced to tears as he applauded Luton fans on his emotional return to Kenilworth Road.

Robbie Williams is preparing a bid to buy his beloved Port Vale.

Fulham are reportedly hoping to hijack Wolves' move to sign Armando Broja.

Jose Mourinho could make a surprise move to Barcelona as the club's new manager.

Roberto Mancini has been slammed for his behaviour during Saudi Arabia's penalty shootout defeat to South Korea.

Micah Hamilton has reportedly been offered a loan move away from Manchester City.

West Ham are targeting Le Havre ace Etienne Kinkoue ahead of Thursday's January transfer deadline day.

THE TIMES

Marcus Rashford tried to placate Erik ten Hag by offering to travel from Manchester to Wales on Sunday morning and play against Newport County, but the Dutchman rejected his proposal and told him to train at Carrington instead.

David Coote has been appointed as the VAR official for Liverpool's crucial Premier League game away to Arsenal on Sunday despite being criticised by the referees' chief, Howard Webb, for the failure to award a penalty against Martin Odegaard in the reverse fixture.

DAILY MAIL

PSG are reportedly considering making a renewed attempt to snap up Marcus Rashford in the summer.

Manuel Neuer has backed Jurgen Klopp to become Bayern Munich manager in the future after it was announced he would leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Andre Onana is considering his future in international football after returning from Cameroon's failed Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Jacob Ramsey is likely to stay at Aston Villa this month despite the midfielder being linked with a handful of top clubs in this window.

Granada will try to sign Facundo Pellistri in a permanent transfer this summer if his loan to the Spanish club finally goes through.

Former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked just weeks ago, has been banned from driving after going 57mph in a 50mph zone.

Manchester City are set for a busy end to the women's transfer window with the club on the verge of signing three new players.

DAILY MIRROR

The Premier League will see further VAR change next season with referees able to explain their decisions during matches after a new law was given the green light.

Manchester United's Amad is keen on a return to Sunderland, where he was a success on loan last term.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo could be an option for Liverpool in the summer.

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric on a permanent deal.

John Murtough will have less of a say at Manchester United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS colleagues complete their internal shake-up at Old Trafford.

THE ATHLETIC

West Ham have turned down an enquiry from Crystal Palace about signing Ben Johnson.

Kieran Tierney's thigh injury is not as bad as first feared and the defender could return in time to feature in Real Sociedad's Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Karim Benzema will be staying at Al Ittihad for the rest of the season.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has finally returned to team training after nine months out due to a hip injury.

Southampton are currently reluctant to allow Sekou Mara to leave on loan, despite interest from a number of clubs.

Nick Pope is aiming to return from his shoulder injury in late March.

Feyenoord are in advanced talks to sign rising talent Luciano Rodriguez from Uruguayan club Liverpool, in a deal worth around £11.9m.

Ange Postecoglou says it's "unlikely" Tottenham Hotspur will make any more signings before the transfer window closes. He also said he doesn't expect any more outgoings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Noha Lemina on loan.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham are considering a move for Conor Gallagher. The Chelsea midfielder is out of contract in 17 months and the west London club are willing to listen to offers.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team hope to appoint a new director of football at Manchester United within the next few weeks ahead of an anticipated purge of the club's existing recruitment operation.

Everton failed to curb spending during "many months" of warnings, the Premier League claims in a letter coinciding with the club's appeal against their 10-point sanction.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is hoping a deal can be struck for Armando Broja after making the Chelsea striker his preferred choice for a late January deal.

The world's first openly transgender referee Lucy Clark has now switched to football management after taking over at women's fifth-tier side Sutton United.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reportedly knocked back a bid from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Hearts will have to wait in their attempt to tie down top scorer Lawrence Shankland on a new contract - despite going back in with a better offer.