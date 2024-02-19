West Ham sound out candidates to replace boss David Moyes - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

West Ham head coach David Moyes' future is under increasing pressure as the club start the process of sounding out candidates to replace their manager. Among the candidates believed to be interesting the Hammers are Julen Lopetegui, Steve Cooper and Graham Potter.

West Ham have appointed Moritz Steidten, brother of sporting director Tim, as their new head of international scouting and recruitment.

Image: West Ham fans hold up 'Moyes Out' signs during Saturday's defeat at Nottingham Forest

Gareth Southgate is closely following the performances of three uncapped midfield players - Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo, Everton's James Garner and Fulham's Harrison Reed - ahead of next month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium amidst concerns over the form of Kalvin Phillips.

Liverpool's injury crisis has intensified with Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones ruled out of this weekend's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Turkish side Besiktas have terminated the contract of a young player after his dating profile was spotted online before spreading across social media.

Everton are this week expected to learn the fate of their appeal regarding a 10-point deduction they received in November for breaching the Premier League's spending rules.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Everton's match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are refusing to make any rushed decisions on David Moyes's future but they are under pressure to convince Tim Steidten not to leave his technical director role at the end of the season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Rugby Football Union considered selling Twickenham and buying 50 per cent of Wembley Stadium, leaked documents have revealed.

Alex Mitchell's knee injury will rule him out of the rest of the Guinness Six Nations, but the scrum-half should return to club action for Northampton Saints within two months after avoiding a worst-case scenario.

Manchester United are braced for a compensation battle with Newcastle over Dan Ashworth after finally making a formal approach for their highly-regarded sporting director.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville discusses how important it is for Manchester United to acquire a sporting director as the Red Devils have been rumoured to sign Dan Ashworth who is in the same role at Newcastle United.

Everton's prospective new owners are still addressing 11th-hour queries from the Premier League amid new uncertainty that board approval is within sight.

World Athletics are considering the most radical overhaul of the long jump since it became one of the inaugural events of the first modern Olympics in 1896.

England are preparing to stand by Jonny Bairstow for Friday's fourth Test and encourage him to embrace his natural "power game" to end a string of low scores in India.

DAILY MIRROR

Steve Bruce is interested in becoming the next South Korea manager, with the former Newcastle boss keen to move overseas for his next job.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce tells Sky's Retrospect Podcast that his former club need more stability at the top

West Ham appear to have no plans to sack David Moyes, despite the club's poor form and mounting pressure from the fanbase.

Dwight Yorke has put his hand up to be the next manager of Sunderland.

Roberto Firmino finally ended his Al-Ahli goalscoring drought as the Saudi Pro League returned, after going 18 matches without a goal.

THE TIMES

Eden Hazard has revealed the extent of his weight problems during his playing career, admitting that he put on five kilos in pre-seasons and could not resist Belgian beer after matches.

Premier League yellow cards are being shown at a faster rate to managers this season than they were to players 30 years ago.

Josh Wander, the co-founder of 777 Partners, was at Goodison Park on Monday to watch Everton's match against Crystal Palace as more concerns emerged over the proposed takeover of the club by the American investment company.

THE ATHLETIC

Minnesota United is nearing a deal to appoint Manchester United assistant coach Eric Ramsay as their new manager.

Bayern Munich are targeting a move for Xabi Alonso should Thomas Tuchel be sacked as head coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp hailed potential successor Xabi Alonso as a 'standout' manager after his incredible season so far with Bayer Leverkusen

Nottingham Forest are exploring the possibilities of becoming the next Premier League club to introduce safe-standing.

Arsenal have announced an increase in their season-ticket prices for the 2024-25 season.

A documentary following the final days of Roger Federer's legendary tennis career is set to be released.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic will speak to Liel Abada's agent this week in a bid to resolve his future.

John Henderson's World Seniors Championship win was thanks to salads after his remarkable four-stone weight loss.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs have stated that the decision to not award the club a penalty in the draw with Aberdeen has led to an apology by the SFA.

Backtracking Jung Ho-Yeon has opened up on a potential move to Celtic - declaring he wasn't good enough to merit a firm offer from the Scottish champions.