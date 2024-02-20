Sir Jim Ratcliffe unable to spend big at Manchester United this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's first summer transfer budget under Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be severely squeezed by financial fair play restrictions - and take an even bigger hit if the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

INEOS could surrender direct day-to-day involvement at Nice in order to remove the threat of Manchester United or the French club being unable to play European football under Uefa's multi-club ownership rules.

Image: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to acquire a 27.7 per cent stake in Manchester United has been completed

Liverpool are interested in signing central defender Marc Guehi, with new Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner already facing a battle to hold on to the club's leading players this summer.

The Arsenal Supporters' Trust has expressed its "disappointment" after the club announced season ticket price rises in excess of £100 for next season.

Just seven British horses could contest this year's Randox Grand National - a number which would represent a record low for the biggest race in this country.

THE GUARDIAN

James Garner has said Everton's 10-point deduction is playing on his mind as the club anxiously awaits the outcome of an appeal against the biggest sporting sanction in Premier League history.

Rochdale have launched a desperate plea for investment as the club tries to avoid possible liquidation by the end of March.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea's players will share a modest bonus pot of just £500,000 if they win the first trophy of the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi will be set to play a full 90-minute match in Major League Soccer's season opener against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

THE SUN

Barcelona's crisis situation looks set to go from bad to worse after the club were told by LaLiga they will need to slash their salary bill by £57m.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is set to appoint Emanuel Pogatetz as part of his backroom staff.

THE TIMES

Kylian Mbappe will secure a world-record signing-on fee of about £128m after tax when he joins Real Madrid this summer. Mbappe, 25, is set to sign a five-year contract worth £12.8m a year after tax, according to the Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol gives the latest update on Kylian Mbappe's expected move to Real Madrid

The Saudi Arabian FA has recruited English football's top lawyer, Polly Handford, to take up a lucrative role as its legal chief.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic will speak to Liel Abada's agent this week in a bid to resolve his future.