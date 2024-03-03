Barcelona to ignore Pep Guardiola's advice and opt against Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi as their next boss - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are set to ignore the advice given to them by Pep Guardiola and opt against pursuing Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi as their next manager.

DAILY EXPRESS

Egypt's FA has rejected a request from Liverpool to leave Mo Salah out of their squad for a friendly against New Zealand during the international break.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jos Verstappen has told friends his son Max will move from the Red Bull team if he must and has already been seen on numerous occasions speaking to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

THE SUN

Brentford have tabbed Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as one of the possible options to replace Ivan Toney if he leaves the club this summer.

Chelsea are ready to pay the compensation being asked by Brighton to bring recruitment chief Sam Jewell to Stamford Bridge. Jewell is currently on gardening leave.

There are fears luckless Australia batsman Will Pucovski might be forced to retire from cricket after suffering an 11th concussion after being struck on the helmet while playing for his state Victoria.

TALKSPORT

Former Manchester City chairman David Bernstein has revealed the club was being pursued as a feeder team by Rangers and then Premier League "opportunists" Wimbledon during the darkest days of his time in charge.

DAILY MAIL

Former Tottenham and Newcastle wing-back DeAndre Yedlin looks like being one of the wage cap victims at Inter Miami as he is closing on a deal to join rivals FC Cincinnati.

Jesse Lingard said he felt "blessed and grateful" to have made his debut for FC Seoul on Saturday even though he was roundly booed during their 2-0 defeat to Gwangju.

Steve Borthwick faces some tough selection calls ahead of England's Twickenham date with Ireland with Marcus Smith potentially going straight back into the XV despite missing the opening three games with a calf injury.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England goalkeeper Mary Earps will become the first women's footballer to be honoured with a waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

Yorkshire's West Riding Girls Football League believes it is at risk of sanctions from the FA for refusing to allow a boy to play in its youth matches and receiving complaints from his parents. FA rules allow for mixed football up to the U16 level.

Adrian Meronk fell foul of LIV Golf's referees on Sunday in Jeddah when a one-shot penalty for slow play cost him around £200,000 in prize money.

THE TIMES

Arsenal Women's average attendance this season, buoyed by two recent sellouts at the Emirates, is now higher than half of the Premier League's 20 clubs.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.