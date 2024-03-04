Manchester United players doubt Erik ten Hag will stay at the club this summer - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's players doubt that Erik ten Hag will be in charge at Old Trafford next season and expect Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make a move for a new head coach this summer.

Bournemouth are increasingly resigned to losing technical director Richard Hughes this summer, with Liverpool and AS Roma reported to be interested in bringing him into their backroom staff.

The Premier League has given the green light to a meeting with Everton's prospective buyers 777 Partners as they inch closer to a decision whether to approve their controversial takeover.

Real Madrid are confident they can overturn Jude Bellingham's sending off against Valencia on Saturday.

Image: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham was sent off by referee Gil Manzano

Manchester City will follow their usual coach route to Anfield on Sunday despite previous attacks on their transport before 2018 and 2022 games against Liverpool.

Globetrotting former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo has left his Armenian club Urartu to join Chinese Second Division club Qingdao Red Lions.

Graeme Souness has revealed he turned down the chance to sign Eric Cantona before the Frenchman went on to become a Manchester United icon.

England spinner Tom Hartley hopes he will be given a chance to shine in red-ball cricket for Lancashire this season, where he would team up with Australia great Nathan Lyon.

THE SUN

A section of Manchester United's players are concerned Erik ten Hag's gruelling training regime is causing the club's lengthy injury list.

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratshkelia's father expects his son to remain in Italy this summer, dealing a blow to Premier League suitors including Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Reports in Portugal claim that Tottenham are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, an admitted Arsenal fan who has their club crest tattooed on his arm.

Fiorentina fear Sofyan Amrabat's future transfer value has been wrecked by his disappointing loan spell with Manchester United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea have identified Brentford guru Bernardo Cueva - officially their tactical statistician - as one of their targets to work in the club's new set-piece department.

Newcastle United are edging closer to an agreement with Joelinton over a new contract, with co-owner Amanda Staveley having taken personal charge of negotiations.

Everton's financial future will be plunged into major doubt if their takeover by 777 Partners is not completed by March 31.

Jos Verstappen will not attend this week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix amid continuing speculation over son Max's future with Red Bull and a widening rift with team principal Christian Horner.

Bath are set to make a significant signing with Leinster lock Ross Molony, who could become an international option for England, closing on a deal with the Premiership club.

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi has apologised for disrespecting female referee Aimee Barrett-Theron during the Sharks' 40-10 defeat to the Lions on Saturday when he walked away from her while she was explaining her decision.

THE GUARDIAN

PGMOL say the decision to put Paul Tierney on VAR duty after his significant mistake during Nottingham Forest's 1-0 defeat by Liverpool is not a punishment.

DAILY MIRROR

Potential Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim would cost any club around £13m to sign by the end of the season because of his decreasing release clause at Sporting Lisbon. It stood at £26m when he was appointed two years ago.

The FA has confirmed Liverpool youngster Luca Furnell-Gill is currently serving a five-match suspension for an unsavoury incident which saw him aim a punch at a Manchester United player and caused academy director Alex Inglethorpe to call United to apologise for his behaviour.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers could face an SFA rap over his criticism of VAR official John Beaton following Celtic's 2-0 defeat by Hearts on Sunday.

Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden remains focused on life at Brondby and says he did not talk to Celtic in January despite repeated links with a move to Glasgow.

