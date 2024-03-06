Manchester United assessing Gareth Southgate as potential Erik ten Hag successor - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

ESPN

Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank and Gareth Southgate are being assessed as potential successors to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United should the Dutch manager leave his post at Old Trafford this summer.

Image: Could England boss Gareth Southgate succeed Erik ten Hag at Man Utd?

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bayern Munich are ahead of Liverpool in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new head coach.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is on Chelsea's radar as the club begin to draw up their plans for the summer transfer window.

Mark Clattenburg approached referee Paul Tierney for a meeting on behalf of Nottingham Forest on Saturday because he believed that PGMOL chief Howard Webb had granted him permission to act as a conduit between the club and officials.

Leicester City are under pressure to sell players this summer even if they return to the Premier League, as they fight to avoid breaching financial rules.

Max Verstappen says his father Jos is "not a liar" and that they "will always be a team", but Red Bull's three-time world champion stopped short of agreeing that team principal Christian Horner should quit before the situation "exploded".

THE SUN

Barcelona have reportedly contacted Mikel Arteta in an attempt to convince the Arsenal boss to join their project.

Image: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly a Barcelona target

Mario Balotelli has pranked his team-mates by setting off a firecracker in the changing room.

Tottenham have been blasted by their official supporters' trust for raising season-ticket prices for next term by six per cent.

Sheffield Wednesday have decided against the controversial transfer signing of Nico Schulz amid fan pressure.

THE INDEPENDENT

Liverpool are facing crunch time in their attempts to hire a new sporting director with a need to make a decision soon.

DAILY MAIL

Phil Lynch, the Manchester United media chief blasted by Gary Neville, is joining the American revolution at Chelsea.

The prospect of Wembley's entire top tier - close to half of the iconic stadium - being turned into safe standing has been discussed by officials.

Aston Villa have announced children's hospice Acorns will replace their main shirt sponsor for their Europa Conference League match with Ajax.

THE ATHLETIC

Kieran Trippier is expected to miss Newcastle United's next two matches due to a calf injury.

Watford have a firm interest in signing Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Rocco Vata from Celtic this summer.

Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners has told London Lions' women's basketball team that it will not be competing in Europe next season, despite the team becoming the first British outfit to reach the last four of the EuroCup Women competition this campaign.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United and Kobbie Mainoo are in no rush to agree a new contract despite the teenage talent's ever-rising importance in Erik ten Hag's midfield.

Manchester United face getting snubbed by reported summer transfer target Mathys Tel, who is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

THE TIMES

Mohamed Salah's chances of being involved in Liverpool's crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday have increased, with the Egypt forward in line for a return against Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is in contention to make his first Test start for England against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland on Saturday as Steve Borthwick considers a bold selection call.

Emma Raducanu has insisted that she will not make changes to her commercial schedule before tournaments after vehemently rejecting the suggestion that the decision to attend a glamorous hotel opening in Dubai impacted on her preparation for last month's Qatar Open.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are ready to go into battle against the SFA for Brendan Rodgers with the Hoops boss facing a dugout ban for next month's crucial Old Firm clash.

Ianis Hagi has been defended by his dad Gheorghe in a heated 17-minute rant - as he declared the Romania international would return to Rangers this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Alexandro Bernabei has reportedly called time on his Celtic career.

