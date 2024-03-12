Barcelona want Liverpool star Luis Diaz - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona have shown an interest in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz.

Emmanuel Petit has told Trent Alexander-Arnold to 'shut his mouth' after the Liverpool star's comments suggesting winning the title means more to the Reds than rivals Manchester City.

Chelsea co-controlling owner Todd Boehly recently held meetings in Saudi Arabia, fuelling speculation that the club will attempt to offload players to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen has dismissed talk of him joining Manchester United this summer - despite a potential Jadon Sancho swap deal being lined up.

THE SUN

Manchester United officials have been "travelling around Spain" in an attempt to sell Mason Greenwood, according to reports.

Cillian Murphy may have won the Oscar for best actor, but he still thinks Roy Keane remains Cork's "number one".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saudi Arabia has made its move for tennis, Telegraph Sport can reveal, with a $2 billion take-it-or-leave-it offer to merge the men's and women's tours.

Uefa considered a tweak to the new Champions League format in which the best performing clubs in the first round could pick their first knockout opponents in a live television event - but the idea never gathered enough support.

Sale Sharks are in talks to sign Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu to replace Manu Tuilagi at the club next season.

DAILY MAIL

A growing number of Premier League clubs are considering ditching football's 'New Deal' - and taking legal action should a government regulator try to force them to pay.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been called up by Argentina despite still recovering from a knee ligament injury.

Illegal streaming companies are working with black-market bookmakers to attract sports fans by offering free bets and ad-free viewing subscriptions to customers, with over 500,000 viewers watching last weekend's Anthony Joshua/Francis Ngannou fight illegally.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson have withdrawn from the Brazil squad for March's international fixtures due to injuries.

Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis are facing a heavy fine after the club president pushed a TV cameraman while ending a player interview.

The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) has suspended 62 domestic league players for inconsistencies regarding their identities, including a player who was selected for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier this year.

EVENING STANDARD

Charlton co-owner Charlie Methven has hit out at Crystal Palace and West Ham and accused the two clubs of stalling a funding deal between the Premier League and the EFL.

SCOTTISH SUN

Mark Fotheringham has dramatically jumped into the frame for the Aberdeen job.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.