Manchester United face battle to keep Marcus Rashford as PSG step up pursuit - Paper Talk

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United face test of mettle as £75m Marcus Rashford offer set to be tabled by PSG.

Eddie Nketiah will be allowed to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

Manchester United reportedly face a fresh financial blow as staff sue the club after having their wage slips leaked to colleagues via email.

Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise is keen on a move to Man United this summer

DAILY MIRROR

Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer thanked the medics who saved his life before the Hatters played out a seven-goal thriller with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

PSG are looking towards a future without Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe and are preparing a huge summer move for Marcus Rashford.

Jurgen Klopp claims he has told Liverpool's deal maker Michael Edwards that he still intends to leave in the summer.

Manchester United football director John Murtough and the club's chief negotiator are set to meet with officials from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Brentford for the services of Bernardo Cueva, who will become their new set-piece coach from next season.

THE SUN

Man United may have to splash over £10m to sack Erik ten Hag in June.

Torquay United have been hit with a 10-point deduction as they near administration.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has appointed a corporate restructuring firm to oversee a major cost-cutting drive at Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards, Liverpool's returning power as Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football, met face to face over the weekend to discuss the club's challenges.

Arsenal are eyeing a summer deal for USA goalkeeper Patrick Schulte as they assess options should Aaron Ramsdale leave this summer.

The ongoing police investigations surrounding winger Antony could scupper any moves Man United make to sell the Brazil international.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea could raise almost £300m by selling 10 players in a major clear-out this summer as they look to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Former Manchester City title-winning captain Fernandinho has tipped Pep Guardiola to move into international management soon.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal defender Ben White has committed his future to the club by signing a new and improved long-term contract.

Arsenal and Sweden international defender Amanda Ilestedt is stepping away from football after announcing she is pregnant.

EVENING STANDARD

UEFA has admitted a Liverpool vs Rangers Europa League final in Dublin would be "extremely challenging".

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek has talked up the "incredible" job being done by manager David Moyes amid speculation over his future.

DAILY RECORD

Tom Lawrence's recent return to form with Rangers hasn't been enough to see him earn a Wales recall amid rift denial.

Scotland fans hoping to book last-minute direct flights to the Euro 2024 opener with Germany face an eye-watering bill of £1500 for flights.

