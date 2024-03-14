Chelsea interested in talented Lille centre-back Leny Yoro to replace Thiago Silva - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are interested in a summer move for talented young Lille centre-back Leny Yoro as they weigh up defensive options to replace Thiago Silva.

DAILY MAIL

The FA are set to press ahead with plans to scrap FA Cup replays from the third round next season despite the collapse of the so-called New Deal for Football in another blow for EFL clubs.

The referee who sent Jude Bellingham off for dissent will miss as many games as the England midfielder after he was not given a match for the second weekend running.

Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted he regrets moving to Saudi Arabia back in the summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United's players must prove they want Erik ten Hag to stay - by knocking arch-rivals Liverpool out of the FA Cup, according to Old Trafford legend Lou Macari.

Premier League clubs will take a vote on the 'New Deal for Football' when there is clarity over what the new financial restrictions in English football's top tier will be.

THE SUN

Sir Alex Ferguson celebrated a stunning day at Cheltenham as he celebrated two winners in a row.

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson celebrates his first Cheltenham Festival winner at a massive 25/1 with Monmiral.

Wales are confident Liverpool rising star Lewis Koumas will not swap allegiances to England.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Reading supporters will stage a protest in a desperate attempt to prevent detested owner Dai Yongge from completing a £25m sale of the club's training ground to rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

Emma Hayes has branded romantic relationships between coaches and their players, and even between team-mates, as "inappropriate".

Manu Tuilagi is in line to make a farewell international appearance after being included in England's matchday squad to face France in the final round of Six Nations matches.

More than 100,000 primary school children signed up to the England & Wales Cricket Board's youth programmes have been using balls and other equipment containing banned amounts of toxic chemicals.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has hinted at the possibility of leaving the Red Devils, with ambitions of becoming a head coach elsewhere.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan thinks Lewis Hamilton already looks dejected in his final year at Mercedes.

Welsh snooker star Mark Williams took to social media to confirm that he had been caught up in a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday.

SCOTTISH SUN

IF Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin has emerged as a shock contender for the Aberdeen job.

DAILY RECORD

Scotland's top 10 UEFA coefficient place is hanging by a thread after Rangers' defeat to Benfica at Ibrox in the Europa League.

